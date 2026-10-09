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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Oct 3 to Oct 10)

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (October 3rd to October 10th) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (DMZ)», «March of Giants», «Runescape 4», «Kopernicus: Incremental Suffering».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«March of Giants»

«League of Legends» with a pinch of «Attack on Titan» and a healthy portion of RTS chaos. That’s how I would summarize the first impressions from the announcement trailer for «March of Giants». Even as a MOBA hater and RTS noob, I have to say: It looks fucking epic.

Want to try it out yourself? A playtest is running on Steam until October 18.

There’s also a nice cinematic trailer on top:

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Runescape 4»

In a nice teaser trailer, the Runescape Company announces that a «fourth MMO» is in development. The developers reveal further details on the official announcement page. The project is being implemented with an unspecified version of the Unreal Engine. It is intended to function as a fourth «independent player experience» alongside «Runescape», «Old School Runescape», and «Dragonwilds». You’ll have to be patient until the release – the studio writes: «It will take a few more years, but we are telling you about it now because we want to develop the game together with you.»

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Aftergods»

The creators of «Tribes of Midgard» are back with a nice announcement trailer for their new project. You are a god who survived Ragnarök. After the apocalypse, you build your temple, recruit followers, and fight mythical monsters in a colorful open world. Alone or with friends.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Ultropolis»

A diorama game inspired by anime classics like «Ghost in the Shell» and «Akira». No stressful city management, just chill vibes. I especially like the music in the trailer.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Life in the Crater Lake»

Looks like «Endless Ocean», only better. Well, considering the miserable Switch spin-off, that’s not hard.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Dead of Darkness 2»

You want an anime «Resident Evil» in 2D? You can have it. Provided «Dead of Darkness 2» delivers what the trailer teases. The pixel-art survival horror puts you in the role of Jun Takehara, who encounters all sorts of creepy scum in an American small town. In addition, you have to solve puzzles, store items in your inventory to save space, and treat every magazine as if it were your last. Because: Usually, it is – in the tradition of the Capcom role model.

Date: October 23

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«The Escapists 3»

Have you always wanted to break out of prison, but don't want to commit a crime to do it? How about the third part of «The Escapists»? The cute trailer promises even more freedom in planning your big breakout.

Date: October 23

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Forza Horizon 6»

Finally! Microsoft's Japan racer makes the leap to PS5. There's a trailer to celebrate. You can read Simon's review of the PC version here:

Review Forza Horizon 6 review: racing across Japan! Simon Balissat 45 likes 45 34 comments 34

Date: January 26, 2027

Available for: PS5, already available for Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Nintendo Switch Sports Resort»

Nintendo shows what awaits you on the holiday island of Wuhu Island. I'm looking forward to the nostalgic trip.

Date: October 22

Available for: Switch 2

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4»

The release of this year's «Call of Duty» installment is getting closer. Activision provides fresh insights into the DMZ extraction mode in a behind-the-scenes video. You head into a conflict zone either alone or with three other players, where there is all sorts of valuable military equipment to steal.

In addition, the studio proudly announces how it intends to take action against annoying wallhacks in the new release. To ensure that cheaters can no longer see you through walls, Activision is introducing «Server Culling». You can see exactly how that works in the anti-cheat trailer:

Date: October 23

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«The Talos Principle 3»

Puzzle fans, watch out! The Croatian studio Croteam shows the first gameplay scenes from the third and final chapter of the philosophical «The Talos Principle» saga.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, PC

«Among Us Story: On Guard»

The story spin-off to «Among Us» reveals a release date for the first time in the new trailer. I still have to get used to the visual style.

Date: February 17, 2027

Available for: Switch 2, PC, Mobile

«Lenin Street Geek Shop»

A slightly different shop simulator. You open the first geek shop in a snowy city in the 2000s. I like the visual style, which combines beautiful pixel graphics with a retro 3D aesthetic. A demo is available now on Steam.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«VCR83»

Don't want to sleep tonight? Then watch the trailer for «VCR83». In the game, you observe paranormal phenomena via security cameras.

Date: 2026

Available for: PC

«Grave Seasons»

I've had this game on my wishlist for a long time. A cozy farming sim with a twist: A mass murderer is up to mischief in the idyllic village. The title has been postponed indefinitely. There's finally a new release date in the trailer.

Date: March 9, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Gundam Rogue Orbit»

Bandai Namco's mech game is back with a fresh gameplay trailer. Looks awesome. Kevin, who was already able to play the game at Gamescom, agrees:

Background information First look: Gundam Rogue Orbit is a good entry point for newbies to the series – but it isn’t challenging enough Kevin Hofer 4 likes 4 1 comment 1

Date: March 5, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Militsioner»

It's been a long time since the quirky «Militsioner» was first introduced on Twitter in 2020 and went viral. A giant policeman watches you as you flee from a surreal city. Looks like a fever dream. Would you like to experience it yourself? There's a demo on Steam.

Date: ???

Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Kopernicus: Incremental Suffering»

WTF?!

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«The Finals»

With the new season, Embark Studios is revolutionizing the already excellent destruction system in «The Finals». Gunshots, rockets, and explosions now destroy houses, walls, and bridges even more realistically. Building parts are not just blown away – they bend, slowly break apart, and fly through the air. Looks impressive!

Date: October 20

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Battlefield 6 Season 5 Las Vegas»

Speaking of destruction: «Battlefield 6». The fifth season takes you to Las Vegas. The trailer for the new map is, as always, «Absolute Cinema».

Date: October 13

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dave the Diver x Subnautica»

Diving David is not too good for any crossover. So far, the chubby diver has collaborated with «Dredge», «Godzilla», «Balatro», and «Like a Dragon», among others. Now it's «Subnautica 2»'s turn. The free DLC is said to be the last one.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Zero Parades: Director's Cut»

Despite excellent reviews, the successor to «Disco Elysium» seems to have failed commercially. To counteract this, Studio Zaum is releasing a free «Director's Cut» update with new content and improvements. You can read Kevin's review of the game here:

Review Zero Parades: For Dead Spies – captivating world, meagre main character Kevin Hofer 14 likes 14 3 comments 3

Available for: PS5 (November 3), PC (available now)

«Riders Republic: Season 20»

Wait, what? «Riders Republic» still exists? And the game is starting its twentieth (!) season? It's crazy how many niches there are in the modern gaming landscape that I don't hear about. Are there any «Riders Republic» players in our community? Let us know in the comments!

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (DMZ)», «March of Giants», «Runescape 4», «Kopernicus: Incremental Suffering».

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