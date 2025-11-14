News + Trends 2 1

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 15.11.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (8 November to 15 November) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Gran Turismo 7: Power Pack», «Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows», «Horizon Steel Frontiers».

Sony presented many new games and expansions from Japanese developer studios in a livestream last week. The company is also bringing two popular game series to mobile devices. But there was also plenty going on outside of the Playstation world with new «Elden Ring» fodder, fresh impressions of «Metroid Prime 4» and Valve's hardware announcements.

Here's an overview of the most important announcements

New games or DLC announced

These new games and expansions were announced last week:

«Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows» - coming soon

It was clear that a DLC for the multiplayer«Elden Ring» would be released at some point. The fact that the expansion is coming so soon is a surprise

The Japanese cult studio From Software shows in a trailer what fans can expect in the expansion. Spoiler: as always, grotesque enemies, epic music and dark landscapes.

Date: 4 December

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Horizon Steel Frontiers» - the «Horizon» MMORPG is here... but not for PS5

It has long been rumoured that Sony is working on an MMORPG spin-off of the popular Playstation series «Horizon». Now comes the official confirmation. Playstation fans have to be very strong now. For some reason, Sony has decided to release the game on PC and mobile only. What the...?!

Here you can see a detailed announcement trailer:

The game is being developed by South Korean studio NCSoft, which already has a lot of experience with the genre with games such as «Throne and Liberty» or «Lineage W». In terms of gameplay, «Horizon Steel Frontiers» seems to be very similar to Capcom's «Monster Hunter» series. And yes, it is supposed to be free-to-play.

Here you can see a second trailer with lots of gameplay:

Date: ???

Released for: PC, mobile

«Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble» - and another Playstation mobile game

A free-to-play multiplayer shooter in the «Ratchet & Clank» universe. The mobile game looks very much like a mobile game. I miss the charm of the original games.

Date: ???

Released for: Mobile

«Gran Turismo 7: Power Pack» - Hardcore Racing

Sony continues to feed fans of its racing simulation with major updates. The paid expansion «Power Pack» will be released soon and offers realistic hardcore races, among other things. For example, 24-hour endurance races for «players who want to put their skills and stamina to the ultimate test.»

Date:4. December

Released for: PS4, PS5

«Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Visions of Four Heroes» - epic mass battles

The reboot of Koei Tecmo's long-running action series is getting a paid expansion with lots of new content, including a new story and new weapons.

You can read my review of the main game here:

Review Dynasty Warriors: Origins – I’ve never seen battles this epic in a game before by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 22 January

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Digimon Story Time Stranger - Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension» - sooner than expected

The monster collection game «Digimon Story Time Stranger» has only just been released and Bandai Namco is already delivering new content. The first paid expansion is due to be released this winter «» . It will include new mega-level digivolutions and additional story content.

Kevin's review of the main game can be found here:

Review "Digimon Story Time Stranger" tested: A JRPG that is addictive by Kevin Hofer

Date: End of 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«BrokenLore: Ascend» - climbing horror

Serafini Productions is churning out new «BrokenLore» games like there's no tomorrow. The latest spin-off «Ascend» combines climbing with horror elements. An exciting mix.

A release date for the previously announced «BrokenLore: Unfollow» was also revealed at the same time - it will be released on 16 January 2026.

Date:2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«BlazBlue Entropy Effect X» - now also for consoles

The action-adventure roguelike «BlazBlue Entropy Effect» was originally released for PC and mobile in 2024. Next year, the title will make the leap to consoles with an expanded «X» version. The game is a spin-off of the long-running fighting game series «BlazBlue».

Date: 12 February 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Dreamcore: Rabbit Hole» - dream sweet

I like it when games deal with dreams. That's why the small indie project «Dreamcore: Rabbit Hole» has earned a place on this highlights list. In the game, you explore places in dreams.

According to studio Ankoku «, the adventure is sometimes cosy, sometimes unsettling, but always a little familiar, like a memory of a dream or a place you think you've been to».

You can find another literally dreamlike game in my test of «Dreams of Another»:

Review Dreams of Another is like nothing I’ve played before by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 2 March

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline.

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7» - what's happened so far

Don't remember what happened before the events of «Black Ops 7»? Neither do I. Luckily, Activision is providing an overview trailer just in time for the launch that summarises the most important storylines:

I attended a preview event in London before the launch and spoke to the development team and the actors. You can read more about it here:

Background information Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – the development team on big ambitions and hallucinations by Domagoj Belancic

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Blood of Dawnwalker» - lots of gameplay

Bandai Namco provides in-depth insights into the gameplay of the upcoming dark fantasy RPG in a video lasting almost half an hour. It shows the protagonist Coen exploring the catherdral of Svartau. Of course, there are also all kinds of people and monsters that he beats up along the way. The video also shows improvements that were requested by the Community - such as adjustments to the combat system and the camera.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Pokopia» - in-depth insights into the cozy «Pokémon» game

What happens when you mix «Pokémon» with «Animal Crossing» and add a pinch of «Minecraft»? The answer is «Pokopia». The new ten-minute trailer shows how you can transform a desolate landscape into a cosy home for all kinds of pocket monsters.

Date: 5 March 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Metroid Prime 4: Beyond» - coming soon

Nintendo reveals details about the story, gameplay and locations of «Metroid Prime 4: Beyond» in a detailed video

You can read my first impressions of the game here:

Date:4. December

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Dragon Quest VII Reimagined» - still beautiful

Square Enix shows a new trailer for the remake of the classic «Dragon Quest VII». And it looks even better than the first video. Cuddly, colourful and with lots of lovely details. And finally something different from the inflationary HD-2D look.

Date:5 February 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Octopath Traveler 0» - Demo available

Apropos the inflationary use of the HD 2D look: «Octopath Traveler 0» is back with a new story trailer and a demo. You can play the RPG for three hours before launch. Your save will be transferred to the finished game.

Date: 5 February 2026

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls» - Fighting in the beta

The Marvel fighting game from Japanese fighting game experts Arc System Works is launching a second closed beta phase in December. In this phase, you can now also play as Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. It will probably be a while before the release.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, PC

Bonus trailer 1: «Super Mario Galaxy Movie»

Not a game trailer, but still worth mentioning: The new video for «Super Mario Galaxy Movie».

The teaser features new characters (Rosalina played by Brie Larson and Bowser Jr. played by Benny Safdie) as well as familiar ones. This time, the plumber is travelling into space. The film is based on the two «Super Mario Galaxy» games and already looks extremely promising.

You can find my test of the remaster of the two «Galaxy» games here:

Review Terrible price tag, terrific games: putting Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 to the test by Domagoj Belancic

Bonus trailer 2: New Steam hardware

Valve presented three new products last week: the VR glasses Steam Frame, the console-PC hybrid Steam Machine and a new Steam Controller. Here is an overview of the new hardware:

You can find all the information about Valve's new toys here:

News + Trends Valve introduces Steam Machine, Steam Controller and Steam Frame by Philipp Rüegg

