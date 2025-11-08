News + Trends 7 1

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 8.11.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (31 October to 7 November) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «The Crew Motorfest», «Fortnite», «Farming Simulator 25».

This week's trailer overview mainly contains updates for games that have already been announced. After all, the updates concern popular games such as «Frostpunk 2», «Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 » and GOTY contender «Leaf Blower Co.»

New announcements

Since there were no big new announcements this week, the spotlight belongs to the smaller games for once. These games were announced last week:

«Ghoul's Saloon»

Have you always wanted to know what it's like to run a bar for ghouls? Then «Ghoul's Saloon» provides you with the answer. During the day, you're the bar manager in the apocalypse in the Wild West. At night, it's all about survival. Various factions roam the wasteland and want to get at you and your saloon. You defend yourself with traps, defences and other weapons. You can play the game solo or in co-op.

Date:2026

Released for: PC

«Warhammer Survivors»

«Warhammer Survivors» transfers the successful recipe of the roguelite hit «Vampire Survivors» to the dark worlds of «Warhammer 40,000» and «Warhammer - Age of Sigmar». Fast, chaotic gameplay awaits you. You compete against ever bigger and stronger waves of monsters. There are several characters from both universes to choose from. The locations are also taken from the two games: the 41st millennium and the mystical realms of Sigmar.

Date:2026

Published for: PC

«Odds Chronicles»

«Odds Chronicles» is a tactical roguelite RPG in which every move is determined by rolling dice. The battles take place on small, diorama-like maps where line of sight, height and positioning play a role. However, the core resource economy is based on dice that generate strength, dexterity and magic.

Date:unknown

Released for: PC

«Drownlight»

«Drownlight» is a city-building survival simulator set in a flooded world. You build and expand your city around a lighthouse, manage resources and make moral decisions that determine the fate of the survivors. The game is being funded via a Kickstarter campaign that will be launched soon.

Date:unknown

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games have already been presented. New trailers have now been published, offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storylines

«Bonaparte: A Mechanised Revolution»

The game, which is already available in Early Access, gets a release trailer. As Céline or César Bonaparte, you face your opponents in tactical battles in which both soldiers from the period and powerful mechs from an alternative history are deployed. You also have to make political decisions.

Date:9 November 2025

Released for: PC

«Frostpunk 2: Fractured Utopias»

The first DLC expansion for the game from 11 Bit Studios is just around the corner. « Fractured Utopias» is all about the central concept of the so-called Utopia Builder mode. Each faction will be able to create their own version of an ideal society. There are a total of twelve new unlocks per faction, including law options, special hubs and new abilities. Eight additional faction centres, faction-specific residential districts and over 100 new story events should make the game more varied in the long term.

Date:8 December 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series and PC

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7»

Just before release, Activision officially announces which maps and game modes will be available at launch. 18 maps will be available on release day - 16 classic 6v6 and two for large 20v20 battles.

Date:14. November 2025

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC

«Leaf Blower Co.»

You'll soon be able to blow - leaf blowing, of course. In the game, however, it's not just the leaves that keep you busy, but also the business you're building. Or as the developers put it: One man's trash is another man's cash.

Date:17 November 2025

Released for: PC

«Darwin's Paradox!»

The game about the clever octopus Darwin has been delayed. Instead of this year, the journey will not start until next year. The game is set to offer an adventure like a Pixar animated film with a combination of platformers and puzzle passages.

Date:2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2 and PC

«Kingdom of Night»

The game is designed in the style of an action RPG from the 1980s. You hunt nightmarish demons and have to save the city of Miami, Arizona. You explore extensive, interconnected maps from an isometric perspective. The developer describes the game as a unique blend of coming-of-age drama, cosmic horror and true love. Well then.

Date:2. December 2025

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already released

These games have already been released. However, the developers will provide information or extensions later

«Battlefield 6»

BF Studios opens the first season of the game with a new trailer. The developer also announces that it has made major changes to the challenges and tasks: «Challenges and Tasks are aligned with defined playtime objectives, and these changes bring their requirements in line with those objectives to make them easier to achieve within a reasonable playtime. Tasks will continue to range from objectives that you can achieve through regular play to some that reward true mastery. In particular, those associated with cosmetic items. Some of the original criteria didn't fully reflect this intent, so we've updated them to make their difficulty and purpose clearer.»

«Dispatch»

The quirky, episodic story adventure from California gives a preview of the upcoming episodes. The game revolves around the former superhero Mecha Man, who now manages a group of reformed ex-villains at the Los Angeles Superhero Dispatch Centre. According to the developer studio, the game has sold over one million copies within ten days.

«Zenless Zone Zero»

What the hell was I just looking at here? You can think what you want about the gacha business model of games like «Zenless Zone Zero». But the developers smiHoYo always manage to shine with some damn weird stuff in the trailers. But check the thing out for yourself.

«The Crew Motorfest»

I admit it: I have zero idea about «The Crew». But the game is going into Season 8 with fresh cars, tuning options and more ease of play - whatever the latter means.

«Farming Simulator 25»

An additional form of farming has been added to Farming Simulator: aquaculture. You farm salmon and trout, for example. Aquafarms, fish farms, a fish feed factory and other new buildings are available for this purpose. If you need a virtual break, you can take a trip on the water or fish from the shore.

«Fortnite»

«Fortnite» is one crossover richer. This time, the most famous yellow family is on board: The Simpsons. The season has been running for a few days now and, according to Epic, the game is celebrating the largest number of new and returning players since the last Christmas season - around 2.6 million users are said to have joined the game on the two launch days.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Almost six years after its release, the seventh DLC is available for the anime pirate adventure. The package includes Rob Lucci, S-Snake and Jewelry Bonney. The game is also being upgraded for the current console generation.

Features

No games as such, but here the developers and other people involved speak for a look behind the scenes.

Naughty Dog 40th Anniversary Retrospective

Naughty Dog is celebrating its birthday. To mark the 40th, the developer has released a retrospective video. It looks back and looks ahead.

«Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties»

In the new trailer, Sega introduces the Japanese cast of the game. It still features actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who plays the villain. Kagawa hit the headlines in 2019 for indecently touching a woman against her will. He himself has confirmed this. Some fans therefore campaigned for his removal as the narrator - in vain, as the trailer now shows.

I like this article! 7 people like this article







