The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 18.10.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (10/10 to 17/10) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes», «Terminator 2D: No Fate», «Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game».

This week there are more different genres in the trailer overview than ever before.

On sale I have:

Beat'em'Up

Extraction Shooter

Horror

Retro sidescrolling shooter

Battle Royale

Roguelike

Puzzle

Strategy

Action Adventure

There should be something for you too. Yes exactly, I mean you.

All the important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below.

New announcements

These games were announced in the past week:

«Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game» - Announcement without a name

The popular animated series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» is being adapted as a beat'em'up game. Visually, the fighter is very close to the original with hand-drawn characters and backgrounds. The title is only a placeholder - the newly founded developer studio Gameplay Group International has not yet been able to decide on an official name.

Date: ???

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Rules of Engagement: The Grey State» - what a trailer

A PvEvP extraction shooter inspired by Lovecraft's horror works. The reveal trailer embedded below captivates with a dense atmosphere and a dark soundtrack. Great cinema!

There is also a gameplay trailer, which is less epically cut, but gives a better insight into the game mechanics:

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«The Oversight Bureau» - Need to Talk

Looks a bit like a playable «Severance». The special thing about it: you talk directly to the characters and robots in the game via voice commands.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Terminator 2D: No Fate» - decide for yourself

A retro sidescroller in which you replay iconic moments from the «Terminator» film series. After the first playthrough, you can change your mind at key moments in the films and play through «what-if» scenarios. The trailer gives you a deeper insight into the mechanics.

Date: 26 November

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Final Sentence» - type to survive

A battle royale game with a twist. You are in a room with other players and have to type content on a typewriter. If you make a mistake, you might get shot - depending on whether your guard has a bullet in the barrel. You can play the demo at Steam.

Date: Winter 2025

Released for: PC

«Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven» - Winter DLC

The crazy cult roguelite is back with new DLC. The aim is to survive harsh weather and icy temperatures in the mountains. A new feature is the option to breed animals to harvest wool, warmth and meat.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Reanimal» - nasty timing for a demo

Tarsier Studios, the creators of the «Little Nightmares» series, have turned their back on their original work and changed publishers. However, their latest project «Reanimal» is not a radical break with the tried and tested «Little Nightmares» horror formula. In many ways, the game seems to be a spiritual successor.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Shoe it All!» - Shoe throwing

Date: 2025

Released for: PC

«Lumines Arise» - LSD Trip

Another beautiful puzzle game from «Tetris Effect: Connected»-Studio Enhance. Also playable in VR. I'm delighted - finally a reason to dig out my PS VR2 again.

Date: 11, November 2025

Released for: PS5, PC

«Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes» - Strategy in Space

A real-time strategy game with roguelike elements in the «Batlestar Galactica» universe. You play a captain of a Gunstar who flees an attack by the Cylons and wants to join the Battlestar Galactica

Date: Early 2026

Released for: PC

«Where Winds Meet» - Doggos play Mahjong

The Chinese action_adventure game «Where Winds Meet» shows in-depth insights into the open-world gameplay in the new trailer. I'd love to tell you more about the title at this point, but the four Shiba Inus playing mahjong in the trailer (minute 0:11) completely threw me for a loop.

Why are they playing mahjong? Can I join in? Can I take one with me? I don't have long to wait before I can answer these questions.

Date: 11 November 2025

Released for: PS5, PC

