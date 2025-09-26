The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Background information
2026’s going to be a legendary year for gaming – and Capcom’s leading the way with Onimusha, Resident Evil and Pragmata
by Domagoj Belancic
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (19 September to 26 September) for you.
On the Header image, from left to right: «Forza Horizon 6», «Ananta», «Call of Duty: Black Ops 7».
Holla, the forest fairy. There was a lot going on in the gaming world this week. In addition to special livestreams from Kojima Productions, RGG Studio and Playstation, there were heaps of announcements around the Tokyo Game Show.
All the important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below
These games were newly announced in the past week:
Long rumoured and hoped for - now it's official. The next «Forza Horizon» is set in Japan. But the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much more.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5 (later), Xbox Series X/S, PC
Just a few days after Nintendo announced a «Pokémon»-life-sim-spinoff, Studio Pocketpair presents a «Palworld»-life-sim-spinoff. What a funny, let's call it a coincidence. I'm not suggesting that Palworld copied the new «Pokémon» concept within a few days - but the timing of the announcement was probably deliberately chosen to generate attention.
Be that as it may, the mix of «Animal Crossing» and «Palworld» looks very nice at first glance.
Date: ???
Released for: PC and probably other platforms as well.
Are you in the mood for even more life sim with «Animal Crossing» influences? The new Tencent studio LilliLandia Games presents its first project, which already makes a damn good impression, at least visually. You live in a miniature world, collect resources, build your dream house and meet quirky game characters.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, PC
A new title from the South Korean studio Netmarble. Alone or with up to three friends, you slaughter your way through dark fantasy worlds. Looks quite respectable, if a little generic.
Released for: Xbox Series X/S (2027), PC (2026)
From absolutely nowhere, Nintendo announces a new mobile game - and releases it immediately. « Fire Emblem Shadows» is a mixture of «Fire Emblem» and «Among Us». Please what? I'm confused. Download it now - it's free to play after all.
Date: as of now
Released for: Android, iOS
One of three new games from renowned publisher Annapurna Interactive. In this calm puzzle game, everything revolves around small and big decisions. And there are also some tough puzzles to solve. And it's all wrapped up in a fantastically beautiful cel-shaded look with sci-fi influences.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
The second Annapurna game in the bunch. A turn-based musical RPG. What an awesome idea!
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
And the last - and in my opinion most exciting - new Annapurna announcement. An action adventure reminiscent of old «The Legend of Zelda» titles. Shut up and take my money.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
This Chinese free-to-play game tries to pack everything possible into an overwhelmingly colourful package. You explore an open-world city à la «GTA» on foot, in a car, on motorbikes and on boats. For some reason, you can also swing through the urban canyons like Spider-Man. You can also hack electronics like in «Watch Dogs» and unlock new characters like in «Genshin Impact». Oh, yeah. Why not?
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, PC, Android, iOS
While EA is working on the Playstation State of Play shows new impressions of the single-player campaign of «Battlefield 6», Activision gives its first insight into the multiplayer of «Black Ops 7». Looks okay, but a bit ... soulless.
Activision also shows the first video snippets of the popular zombie mode:
Date: 14 November
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The intergalactic strategy game shows gameplay for the first time in the new trailer. You have to take care of the spaceship as well as the well-being of the crew. Every decision counts.
Date: ????
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Capcom's promising action title gets a fourth trailer. It gives an insight into the protagonist's background story. It all looks very, very good.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Capcom's second big game for 2026 also gets a new trailer. Among other things, it shows how the mysterious material used in the game works. Just about anything can be made with «Lunafilament»
You can read my first impressions of «Pragmata» - and «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» - here:
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Another game that will infuriate Nintendo and the Pokémon Company. It's a visually beautiful, albeit generic-looking Creature Collector. You can now pre-register for the free-to-play game.
Date: 2026
Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS, Android
I'm looking forward to the new «Ninja Gaiden». As a noob, however, I'm afraid of getting my arse kicked - the series is known for its extreme level of difficulty. So the new trailer comes at just the right time. It explains how new options make the game more accessible, even for beginners like me. Yay!
Date: 21 October
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Kojima reveals new info on «OD» and «Physint» in a livestream :
Japanese cult studio Ryu Ga Gotoku unveils new «Yakuza» projects:
Playstation shows at a «State of Play» News about «Wolverine» - some surprises are also included:
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all