News + Trends 6 1

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 30.5.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (23 May to 30 May) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Rocket League», «No Man's Sky The Swarm», «Dragon Quest 12: Beyond Dreams».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4»

And every year the «Call of Duty» groundhog greets us. The fourth «Modern Warfare» instalment is set in Korea for the first time. Another new feature is that the game is no longer coming to last-gen consoles. Instead, Nintendo fans can enjoy the military shooter on the Switch 2.

What else awaits you in «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4», you can read in this preview:

Date: 23 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«War Fantasy»

While games like «Call of Duty» celebrate war and the military with an «America, Fuck Yeah!» attitude, «War Games» makes you think about the brutal subject matter. The trailer describes the psychological horror game as a mix between «The Stanley Parable» and «Spec Ops: The Line». The boundaries between the brutal reality of war and harmless video game fiction are blurred to create a unique psychological trip. Shut up and take my money!

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Dragon Quest 12: Beyond Dreams»

In fact, the trailer for «Dragon Quest 12» is not a new announcement. The game was announced five years ago with the subtitle «The Flames of Fate». At the time, Square Enix promised a dark and adult story. The studio has now revealed that development has been completely restarted. The dark approach has been replaced by a typically colourful and harmless «Dragon Quest» anime world. The release date is now also a long way off.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Planet Zoo 2»

The trailer for the second «Planet Zoo» game looks beautiful. The detailed animal models are particularly impressive. Now you can not only build a zoo, but also extensive wildlife reserves.

Date: 13 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Donkey Kong 64»

The N64 classic «Donkey Kong 64» finally finds its way into Nintendo's retro games library. The trailer with the iconic DK rap should make many nineties kids nostalgic.

Date: 4 June

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Perceptum»

Looks a bit like the legendary «P.T.» demo that Hideo Kojima released for the cancelled «Silent Hills» project. You play a medium who is searching for a missing family. She sees ghosts and all kinds of demonic figures in her little pocket mirror.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hands Over»

Speaking of horror - how about a horror party game? Sounds strange, but the trailer summarises the game principle well. You play seemingly harmless games that you remember from your childhood - but with deadly twists. In the crocodile game, for example, you might lose your arm.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Warhammer 40 000: Chaos Gate Deathwatch»

Several new games from the «Warhammer» world were announced as part of the «Warhammer Skulls» festival. Because I have no idea about «Warhammer», I'll keep this short and let the trailer speak for itself.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster»

See above - I still have no idea about «Warhammer».

Date: 2027

Released for: ???

«Warhammer 40 000 Boltgun Boom»

Hey - at least I've heard of «Boltgun» before. Editorial colleague Franziska recently wrote a preview of the successor to the boomer shooter. «Warhammer 40 000 Boltgun Boom» is an adaptation of the first instalment for smartphones

Date: 2026

Released for: Android, iOS

«Mimic Meadows»

And to round off the new announcements, something completely different. You're a shape-shifter who can take on the form of other creatures by mimicking their movements. I love the retro pixel style with CRT filter and the chilled soundtrack in the trailer. There's a demo on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Prison of Husks»

What if «Dark Souls» had been released on the PS2? Then it would probably look like «Prison of Husks». If you like the trailer, you can now check out a demo on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«My Arms Are Longer Now»

The trailer is reminiscent of the curious game «Thank Goodness You're Here». And a bit like «Untitled Goose Game». You play a human (?) with incredibly long arms who has to steal as much as possible in hand-drawn levels.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, PC

«Sloppy Forgeries»

A party game in which you have to trace famous paintings as quickly and accurately as possible. Such an awesome idea.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Grave Seasons»

Like «Stardew Valley» - except that a mass murderer is up to mischief in this idyllic mountain world. The trailer impresses with its beautiful pixel visuals and an exciting mix of cosy game and horror.

Date: 14 August

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Blocks for Babies»

«Tetris» makes you angry? Then «Blocks for Babies» is the game for you. If annoying blocks don't want to disappear, switch to the first-person perspective and blast them away with shotguns. A demo of the game is now available on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Jupiter Junkworks»

And another «Tetris» clone. Instead of blocks, you stack rubbish in «Jupiter Junkworks». I love the art style, the music and the hectic gameplay in the trailer. The fact that the whole thing is apparently also integrated into a story is the cherry on top of the puzzle cake.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Please Insert Disc»

A horror game about a cursed PS2. How the game plays is left open by the confusing trailer. However, the menus and sounds based on Sony's cult console make me nostalgic for the good old gaming days.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Rocket League»

Epic Games announces not only a new version of «Rocket League» but also the Unreal Engine 6 with a new trailer. Funny, because the current «Rocket League» version is still based on the outdated Unreal Engine 3. More information could be available at Unreal Fest in Chicago (16 to 18 June).

Date: ???

Released for: Consoles, PC

«Dead by Daylight»

The legendary mass murderer Jason pays a visit to the horror multiplayer game «Dead by Daylight». The hockey mask wearer joins an illustrious list of killers from other franchises - including: Freddy Krueger, the Demogorgon, Pyramid Head, the Xenomorph, Vecna and Dracula.

Date: 16 June

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Marathon»

Bungie's Extraction shooter starts its second season. There's a story trailer to celebrate. Like everything from the world of «Marathon», it just looks super nice.

Date: 2 June

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«No Man's Sky The Swarm»

Permanent guest «No Man's Sky» releases a new trailer for the free «The Swarm» update. This is a time-limited event in which the Community must work together to defeat a new alien threat in large-scale space battles.

The Swarm is a free update.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

I like this article! 6 people like this article







