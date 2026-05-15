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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 16.5.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (10.05 to 16.05) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Marvel Rivals», «Subnautica 2», «Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«The Talos Principle 3»

The puzzle series with the philosophical robots will soon come to an end. Croteam has announced the third part with a short teaser. Unfortunately, there's not much to see yet, apart from a snowy landscape and an illuminated pyramid in the background.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, PC

«Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2»

It was silly and repetitive, but my mates and I loved it anyway. I won't be missing out on the sequel to this co-op shooter where you take on countless drooling aliens. New monster types and gadgets such as frost traps promise variety.

Date: unknown

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Noir Bloom»

Fancy some fast-paced 2D gun-fu pixel action? «Noir Bloom» looks like a game John Wick would use to train his reflexes. Shooting, punching and wall-jumping your way through a neon-lit underworld. Your goal: to free your girlfriend from the claws of a gangster boss.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC

«Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark»

These are not actually new games. This collection of classic shoot 'em ups comes from the arcades. Now you can steer your way through these bullet hells with all kinds of aeroplanes without a pile of coins. For the impatient or those with little frustration tolerance like me, there is also a super-easy mode.

Date: 29 August

Released for: Switch, PS4

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core»

In the new Rogue Lite spin-off, the space dwarves once again dig their way through bug-infested planets in search of valuable minerals. Up to four people take on the roles of Guardian, Retcon, Spotter and Falconer. The latter can use his drone to electrify enemies or revive his mates.

Date: 20 May (Early Access)

Released for: PC

«The Edge Of Water»

You play as a girl who can walk on water and leads her floating village on a fish migration. Looks like an atmospheric and beautiful sea adventure.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«End of the Abyss»

It's no surprise that former «Little Nighmares» developers are behind this eerie sci-fi horror game. You control a combat engineer and take on all manner of monstrous creatures. The trailer shows a boss fight against a six-legged monster that spits poisonous green slime at you from its huge mouth. Jummy.

Date: unknown

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game»

You can soon find out which of the two avatars, Aang or Korra, will triumph in a duel. There are numerous characters from the cult TV series to choose from in the upcoming fighting game. This naturally includes the kind-hearted loudmouth Sokka, who demonstrates his skills in the latest trailer.

Date: 2 July

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch, PC

«Subnautica 2»

After making a name for itself mainly due to disputes between publisher Krafton and studio Unknownworlds, the game is now finally available in Early Access. The trailer shows the beautiful but sometimes eerie underwater world that you will explore. New tools and base building are also presented.

Date: already available

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«The Shadow Syndicate»

In 1930s Brooklyn, you play a private detective who has to uncover a city-wide conspiracy - as an anthropomorphic sheepdog. The film noire sneak action game is cinematically staged with a wonderfully melancholy jazz soundtrack.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.

«Super Adventure Hand»

The game has been available for PC for some time and it is actually two days too late for this overview. But «Super Adventure Hand» just looks like a wonderfully quirky puzzle game. You control a hand that has to get its arm back from some evil feet. Wednesday approves.

Date: 8 May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Marvel Rivals» - Devil Dinosaur

This even makes me want to fire up the hero shooter again. A new character has been added to the multiplayer action game: Devil Dinosaur, a laser-shooting T-Rex with horns.

Date: 15 May

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Stelaris: Nomads»

The tenth season for the sci-fi strategy game is already underway. With the DLC «Nomads» there is a new empire that does not have to conquer systems or colonise worlds. Instead, you use huge arch ships as habitats to navigate through space.

Date: 15 June

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

All teaser images: «Stelaris: Nomads», «Marvel Rivals», «Subnautica 2», «Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2»

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