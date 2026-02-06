The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

News + Trends
Nintendo has just unveiled these new Switch 2 games
by Domagoj Belancic
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (31 January to 7 February) for you.
I almost don't get round to playing games anymore because of all the game trailers. To make sure you don't suffer the same fate, I've put together the most important trailers and announcements from the past week below.
Have fun browsing and wishlisting.
You can read all about what Nintendo announced at their Direct presentation in this separate article:
These titles were newly announced
Long rumoured, now it's official. Playstation studio Guerilla Games is developing a co-op multiplayer game in the «Horizon» universe. Together with other hunters, you have to hunt down and defeat various tin dinosaurs. Visually, the action-packed spin-off clearly stands out from the main games with its colourful comic book aesthetic. You can sign up for a playtest at Playstation.
Date: when it's ready
Released for: PS5, PC
In this pixel game, you travel back in time, catch dinosaurs and display them in your very own Jurassic Park. What could possibly go wrong? Spoiler: Everything.
Date: when it's finished
Released for: PC
And every year the wrestling groundhog greets. There's not much more to write about. I'll gladly leave the rant about the absurdly expensive «Monday Night War Edition» (150 francs or euros, lol) to my colleague and wrestling aficionado Kim.
Date: 13 March
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
See above: Groundhog, expensive deluxe version and all. As always, that is.
Date: 17 March
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
This classic from Telltale Games was released for Steam in 2010 and cancelled in 2019. Now the poker game with the strange cast that was thought to be lost is back - in a remastered version for consoles for the first time.
Date: 5 March
Released for: PS4, Switch, PC
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
Capcom has just released a live-action short film about «Resident Evil Requiem» out of nowhere. And it's better than any previous live-action film adaptation of the iconic game series. Among other things, the trailer aims to show that the mindless zombies might not be so mindless after all and retain some of their humanity. Something I also noticed in my hands-on:
Date: 27 February
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC
Remember the big Unity scandal? The company has scared off numerous indie developers with a bizarre payment structure for the Unity engine. This includes Finnish solo dev Antti Leinonen, who promptly ported his hardcore survival shooter «Road to Vostok» from Unity to the open source engine Godot. Amazing work, especially as the engine is otherwise known for rather simpler 2D games.
You will soon be able to test the fruits of his labour in Early Access on Steam.
Date: 7 April
Released for: PC
An unusual genre mash-up that combines role-playing and music games. The new trailer suggests that Switch 2 users will also be able to enjoy the playable musical.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC
Nintendo occasionally organises so-called «Creator's Voice» videos for important third-party games. In these videos, the creative minds behind the games have their say and provide an insight into the production process. This time it's the turn of Masayoshi Yokoyama - the director of «Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties» and studio boss of Ryu Ga Gotoku.
Date: 11 February
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC
To the poor victim who has to play this game with me: I'm already sorry. I will shout at you, insult you and maybe even hit you. But we'll have fun together. Maybe.
Date: 12 February
Released for: PC
Recently, our editorial colleague Rainer presented the «Legend of Heroes» game series in the magazine. It is «the longest story in gaming». The perfect entry point into the 800+ hour saga was last year's «Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter» - a remake of the first «Trails in the Sky» (2004). You haven't played it yet? Then hop, hop! Because the second chapter will be released this year.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Switch, Switch 2 and PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information
«Civilization 7» celebrates its first birthday. Developer studio Firaxis Games presents its fans with new optimisations and free content. Thank you, that wasn't necessary.
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 and PC
Blizzard cancels the «2» from «Overwatch 2». For reasons. The company is also announcing a bunch of new content and a new plan for annual seasons. You can see all the information about the new «Overwatch» model in this detailed spotlight video:
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 and PC
