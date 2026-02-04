News + Trends 9 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in February 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.2.2026

With "High on Life 2", "Avowed" and "Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii", the Xbox Game Pass will feature big names in February 2026: from shooters to role-playing games.

The Xbox Game Pass needs new games - even in the month of love. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Microsoft is expanding its plan once again and delivering eleven fresh titles to make February 2026 more varied. From family-friendly racing games and quirky sci-fi shooters to powerful fantasy role-playing games, the selection is as colourful as a bouquet of flowers for 14 February.

What levels are available with the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii»

When: 03 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



In «Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii», the familiar Yakuza game mechanics merge with an unusual setting: the tropical islands of Hawaii. There, the game combines classic street action with pirate adventures at sea and focuses on a colourful open world characterised by Hawaiian cities, beaches and local influences.

The title offers combat systems that combine melee combat skills with tactical elements and numerous side activities ranging from mini-games to story missions. The strong characters are at the centre of the narrative and deliver both humorous and dramatic moments.

Colleague Domagoj has tested the game and was positively impressed.

«Madden NFL 26»

When: 05 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Shortly before this year's Super Bowl, «Madden NFL 26» takes you straight into its own hot phase of the football season. The game once again focuses on a mixture of realism and dynamic gameplay. The developers continue to fine-tune animations, collision physics and AI reactions, bringing the game closer to the real processes of the league.

The game really comes into its own in franchise mode: You manage squads, negotiate contracts, develop players and react to injuries or fluctuations in your team's form.

«Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship»

When: 05 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



The family-friendly title focuses on easy accessibility and colourful driving fun with the well-known Paw Patrol characters. In «Rescue Wheels: Championship», children - and fans young at heart - take part in races and mini-missions designed in the style of the series.

Each dog character has its own abilities that bring advantages during the competitions. The courses vary between beach, city and forest and include harmless obstacles as well as collectibles to motivate younger players.

«Relooted»

When: 10 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



With «Relooted» you get an arcade shooter that is deliberately designed for fast, uncomplicated gameplay. The presentation has a retro-inspired feel, but uses modern effects and a dynamic level design.

You fight your way through procedurally generated areas in short, intense rounds that constantly present you with new challenges. Various weapons, power-ups and temporary abilities allow for flexible play styles. The short duration of the individual runs in particular invites you to restart again and again and achieve better equipment or higher scores.

«BlazBlue Entropy Effect X»

When: 12 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In «BlazBlue Entropy Effect X» you can expect a 2D fighting game that combines classic genre elements with modern roguelite structures. Instead of pure arena duels, you move through side-scrolling levels in which you master waves of enemies, platform passages and changing challenges.

The familiar, fast combos of the «BlazBlue»series are retained, but are expanded by freely selectable upgrades, variable movesets and procedural level variants. Each run is noticeably different: new abilities strengthen your attacks, change your timing or open up alternative play styles.

«Roadside Research» (Game Preview)

When: 12 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Roadside Research» is released as a game preview title (in other words: Early Access) and focuses on a combination of exploration, mystery elements and narrative experiments. You travel through expansive environments in which you observe unusual phenomena, collect data and discover clues to an overarching story. The focus is less on action and more on the gradual discovery of a world that oscillates between science fiction and surreal atmosphere.

«Starsand Island»

When: 12 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Starsand Island» invites you into a relaxed island world and takes a calm, decelerated approach. In the life simulation game, you build your own island life, discover secrets, collect resources, cultivate relationships with characters and develop your environment bit by bit. The game attaches great importance to a harmonious atmosphere, colourful visuals and a gentle musical accompaniment. Many systems - from crafting to daily routines - are deliberately kept simple

«High on Life 2»

When: 13 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The crazy shooter continues the humorous and abstract style of its predecessor. You once again play a bounty hunter in a chaotic sci-fi world, accompanied by talking weapons that constantly make comments.

New is a skateboard traversal system that allows you to dash through the futuristic environments at high speed. The levels are bigger, more vertical and even more focused on absurd humour. Each weapon not only has its own mechanical specialities, but also its own personalities that influence the plot. The title remains a wild mix of shooter action, comedy and experimental ideas.

«Kingdom Come Deliverance»

When: 13 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



The realistic medieval role-playing game transports you to 15th century Bohemia. Instead of fantasy creatures or supernatural powers, the game focuses on historical accuracy. You take on the role of Heinrich, the son of a blacksmith, and navigate through political conflicts, everyday challenges and a hard, believably depicted life.

The combat system relies on physically precise sword duels, stamina management and tactical decisions. At the same time, you build up your character through skills, reputation systems and realistic crafting. The open world is characterised by villages, forests and castles that impress with their attention to detail.

«Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora»

When: 17 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC, handheld

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In «Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora» you enter the vast ecosystems of the Pandora universe - an open world full of exotic flora, fauna and conflicts between human interests and the Na'vi. You control your own character through rainforests, rugged mountain landscapes and mysterious depths as you fight alongside the Na'vi against corporations and military factions.

Exploration takes centre stage: in addition to action-packed battles, you use aircraft, vehicles and tactical reconnaissance to achieve your objectives. Dynamic day and weather cycles, a detailed environment and narrative branching enhance the immersive experience. Decisions not only influence your immediate surroundings, but also the course of the story

«Avowed»

When: 17 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Game Pass Premium



«Avowed» is an action role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment set in the multi-layered fantasy universe of «Pillars of Eternity». You take on the role of an Envoy - an envoy of the Aedyr Empire - and venture into the mysterious Living Lands, a region full of political tensions, archaic magic and dangerous secrets.

The main quest leads you on the trail of a plague called the Dream Scourge, which threatens the souls of the inhabitants and shakes the fragile balance between different factions. Your decisions not only influence the course of the story, but also relationships with companions and the role you play within the power constellations.

The combat system is particularly striking: it combines melee combat, magic and ranged weapons and allows you to quickly switch between equipment sets and abilities.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

The predecessor to the current «Madden»instalment will disappear from Game Pass in mid-February. If you still want to complete your current career, you should do so promptly before the title is completely removed from the catalogue.

«Madden NFL 24»

