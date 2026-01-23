News + Trends 4 3

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic 24.1.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (16 January to 23 January) for you.

In the Header image, from left to right: «Knight's Path», «Foxhole Airborne», «Greedfall: The Dying World».

This week, in a «Developer Direct» presentation, Microsoft gave itselfsentation and presented new information on hotly anticipated Xbox titles («Forza Horizon 6», «Fable», «Beast of Reincarnation») at the start of the gaming year. But there were also exciting things to discover outside of the Xbox world last week.

We've trawled through all the videos and press releases and picked out the highlights for you.

Newly announced games or DLC

These titles have been newly announced

«Life is Strange: Reunion» - Chloe is back

I love «Life is Strange». The first part of the series in particular has forever secured a place in my gamer heart. Teen drama, crime thriller, thriller and supernatural time travel all in one - what a package! With the last game, developer studio Deck Nine brought back the protagonist from the original game, Max Caulfield. And now her best friend Chloe Price is also making a comeback in the next title.

Was that really necessary? No. The first part is perfect the way it is. It doesn't need a sequel. Will I still give the game a chance? Of course you will. And if it's no good, I'll just rewind time and undo everything.

Date: 26 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mechborn» - Deckbuilder with Greek mechs... or something

A deck builder in which you assemble mechs with cards to fight giant monsters. According to the studio, the colourful game is a mixture of «Greek mythology and nineties mech anime». This combination was not on my 2026 bingo card.

Date: End of 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Kiln» - new multiplayer game from Double Fine

Microsoft brought another surprise to the Xbox Developer Direct. Tim Schafer's Double Fine Studios announced a bizarre multiplayer title. You create items on a potter's wheel, which you then send into battle in 4v4 matches. Cute, funny, unexpected.

Date: Spring

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Forza Horizon 6» - off to Japan

The new «Horizon» spin-off is travelling to Japan. That's actually all I need to know. The races will take you through both rural areas and metropolises like Tokyo. Awesome. Also worth mentioning: the game has already been confirmed for the PS5 - but Playstation fans won't be able to enjoy the Japanese racing game until later this year.

Date: 29 May

Released for: PS5 (later), Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Fable» - RPG with humour

Finally fresh impressions of «Fable». The new spin-off also comes from Playground Games, who already have a hot gaming iron in the fire for this year with «Forza Horizon 6» - albeit in a completely different genre.

The game is set to offer a lively, open game world in which you can enjoy a great deal of freedom. Thanks to a complex morality system, your actions should have a noticeable impact on your experience. The first gameplay impressions are full of dark British humour and look very promising.

The Xbox game will also be released on PS5 at the same time.

__Date:__Autumn 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Beast of Reincarnation» - Game Freak shows what they can do

The development studio behind the «Pokémon» titles, Game Freak, shows at the Xbox Developer Direct that they can do more than just mediocre games with cute pocket monsters. The developers describe «Beast of Reincarnation» as a «one person, one dog» game. You control a heroine who is travelling with her dog in a post-apocalyptic Japan in the distant future. Nice. Why can't «Pokémon» games be just as ambitious?

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«1348 Ex Voto» - Medieval Snack

Okay, how come I haven't heard of this title yet? The medieval game from Italian indie studio Sedleo looks very promising. Exudes «A Plague Tale» vibes. And the relatively modest price of around 25 francs or euros suggests that it is a rather small, short and narrative-driven adventure. A medieval snack for in between. Off to the wish list.

Date: 12 March

Released for: PS5, PC

«Knight's Path» - Knights and Dragons

You want more medieval times? Your wish is my command. «Knight's Path» is an action RPG that focuses on realistic melee combat with swords. So it's all the more surprising that a dragon makes an appearance at the end of the trailer. And for some reason, a giant snail.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Greedfall: The Dying World» - the full release is near

The first «Greedfall» is a real insider tip for action role-playing game fans. It has its rough edges, but you can tell that an incredible amount of passion went into the project. The successor is now set to make everything better and bigger. After an early access period on the PC, the game will soon be released as a full release for consoles.

Date: 10 March (PC), 12 March (consoles)

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Reanimal» - Horror in miniature format

Tarsier Studios, the original development team behind «Little Nightmares», is back with a new title. It looks... well, exactly like «Little Nightmares». In the new trailer, you can find out everything you need to know about the cute horror game in 60 seconds.

Date: 13 February (yes, that's a Friday!)

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Neuron Activation» - my primate brain wants to play

Press buttons. Beautiful effects. Move the slider. Funny noises. Activate switches. Get points. Domagoj likes visual effects, funny sounds and points. Domagoj wants to play.

«Neuron Activation» is a game that deliberately appeals to the simple instincts of my primate brain and packs pointless button-pressing into a challenging high-score corset. A playable fidget spinner, so to speak. A demo is now available on Steam.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Marathon» - now with release date

Bungie's Extraction shooter finally gets a concrete release date in the latest trailer. You won't have to wait much longer.

A special edition of the Dualsense controller for the PS5 will also be available at launch. According to Sony, this is inspired by the «striking graphics and industrial surfaces» of the game. Pretty.

Date: March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Yakuza Kiwami 3» - this is how Kiryu fights

After Sega showed us how the villain Mine will fight last week, this week it's the turn of our favourite Yakuza Kiryu. If you want to have a go yourself before the launch, you can do so with the newly released demo version of the game - on all platforms on which the game will be released.

Sega has also released two (rather long) videos summarising the storyline of the two predecessors:

Date: 11 February

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released and will receive trailers for new content or updates

«The Last Starhsip» - Version 1.0 is coming

A space sim game from the developers behind «Prison Architect». Customise your spaceship, trade with alien planets, collect resources and fight against space pirates. After an early access phase, the game will be released in full in February.

Date: 3 February

Released for: PC

«Foxhole Airborne» - now with aeroplanes

I have to admit, I've never heard of the war MMO «Foxhole» before. Ashes on my head, because what I've learnt from the new trailer sounds very exciting. Thousands of players influence an ongoing online war. Each player is a soldier who articles to the war effort in logistics, base building, reconnaissance and combat. Aircraft have also been added.

Date: 9 February

Released for: PC

«Far Cry Classics» - 60 FPS Update

A rare Ubisoft win. The company is giving three classic «Far Cry» games a free update with 60 FPS. These include «Far Cry 3», «Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon» and «Far Cry Primal».

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Donkey Kong Country Returns HD» - more pixels and Dixie

Out of the blue, Nintendo is giving the HD remake of «Donkey Kong Country Returns» a free update. Among other things, Dixie Kong is a new supporting character. On the Switch 2, you also get a higher resolution, shorter loading times and «Game Share» support.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Together in Bellabel Park»

Hey, Nintendo. Who comes up with these ultra-long titles? It's getting more and more absurd.

Be that as it may, the new trailer for «Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Together in Bellabel Park» looks very promising. Perhaps the best 2D Mario of all time is getting a comprehensive Switch 2 update with mini-games and challenges in multiplayer mode. There are also new bosses to discover, a new game character (Rosalina) and a help mode for beginners.

Date: 26 March

Released for: Switch 2

