The highlights of the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

This year's Gamescom has started - and how. Over 40 trailers of upcoming games were shown at the Opening Night Live. Here are the highlights.

The event kicked off before the actual Opening Night Live with a 30-minute pre-show. Among other things, there was news about the Italian Soulslike "Enotria: The Last Song". New games such as the platformer "Nikoderiko: The Magical World", which is reminiscent of "Crash Bandicoot" or "Donkey Kong", were also shown. At the actual show, there was then a real firework display of new trailers.

"Civilisation VII"

In the latest instalment of Sid Meier's "Civilization", you can look forward to new ages and civilisations that you can build and lead. You can now mix ages and leaders and experiment with wild empires. For example, Caesar Augustus can lead a group of Mongol warriors.

Date: 11 February 2025

Released for: Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and PC

"Mafia: The Old Country"

The Opening Night Live ended with a short teaser for the latest "Mafia" game. There wasn't much to see. The game appears to be set in the early 20th century and is set to shed light on the beginnings of organised crime in Sicily.

Date: Sometime in 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

In addition to a new trailer, the "Indiana Jones" game from Bethesda also has an official release date: 9 December 2024. Microsoft and Bethesda have good news for anyone who owns a PS5: The game will also be released on the Sony console in spring.

Date: 9 December 2024

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC and Playstation 5 (not until spring 2025)

"Borderlands 4"

The new "Borderlands" will be released next year. That much is clear from the teaser trailer. But apart from that? There's little to see in the trailer.

Date: Sometime in 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X/S and PC

"Kingdom Come Deliverance 2"

In the second part of "Kingdom Come Deliverance", you once again slip into the shoes of Henry. You will find out exactly where his journey will take him in February 2025, when the game is due to be released.

Date: 11 February 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

"Batman: Arkham Shadow"

For VR fans, there is finally new fodder - at least if you have the right headset. The latest instalment in the "Arkham" series will be released exclusively for Meta Quest 3, and you can slip into the skin armour of the bat turned human as early as October.

Date: Sometime in October 2024

Released for: Meta Quest 3

"Herdling"

The new game from the developers of "Far: Lone Sails" is a little quieter. As the title suggests, it's all about herding animals. You have to accompany the yak-like animals over high mountains and beyond. It looks beautiful.

Date: Sometime in 2025

Released for: Consoles (unspecified) and PC

"Starfield: Shattered Space"

It has been known since early summer that the first major "Starfield" expansion called "Shattered Space" is coming. Now it also has a release date: 30 September is the starting date. It seems to be darker than most of the main game.

Date: 30 September 2024

Released for: Xbox Series X/S and PC

"Monument Valley 3"

Announced years ago, the latest instalment in the Monument Valley series finally has a release date. The game will be released exclusively on Netflix on 10 December 2024. The first two parts of the puzzle game are also coming to the streaming giant.

Date: 10 December 2024

Released for: Netflix (Android and iOS)

"Lost Records: Bloom & Rage"

The new game from "Life is Strange" studio Don't Nod promises another exciting story in several episodes. The first will be released on 18 February 2025, the second a month later.

Date: from 18 February 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

The latest trailer for the espionage action thriller offers a look at the "Most Wanted" campaign. Fans of the series will get their money's worth from the trailer. It features the classic "Call of Duty" setpieces.

Date: 25 October 2024

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC

"Reanimal"

You can tell who created this new game from "Little Nightmares" creator Tarsier Studios. You run and jump away from wonderfully grotesque-looking monsters.

Date: not specified

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC

The other trailers

Of course, that's not all. Here are all the links to the other games shown: