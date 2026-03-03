News + Trends 13 1

"Terminator: Survivors" survives - developer delivers update after Nacon insolvency

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.3.2026

Despite Nacon's surprising application for insolvency, "Terminator: Survivors" lives on. The Milan studio responsible gives the all-clear and provides new details.

The insolvency of French publisher Nacon has caused unrest in the games industry over the past few days. Several ongoing projects suddenly appeared to be in jeopardy, including «Terminator: Survivors», the ambitious open-world survival game from Nacon Studio Milan.

Now the Milan-based studio is speaking out with a detailed update on Steam: Development is not only continuing. The team provides new content insights into the game and their work.

What's behind the Nacon insolvency

The crisis was triggered by the failed promise to repay a 43-million-euro bond at the parent company Bigben Interactive. A consortium of banks refused to provide support at short notice, meaning that Bigben was unable to service the amount due. The resulting financial difficulties are having a massive impact on Nacon.

Nacon has now officially recognised that it can no longer meet its short-term obligations. The insolvency proceedings initiated place the company under court protection, while the commercial court in Lille will decide on the maximum 18-month observation period at the beginning of March. During this period, a restructuring plan must be drawn up, the outcome of which is still completely open.

The studio gives the all-clear - and introduces itself

Despite the economic turbulence, Nacon Studio Milan is optimistic. In its Steam post, the team, which has been active in Milan for nine years and three published titles, describes its passion for the «Terminator» franchise and explains what sets «Terminator: Survivors» apart from other adaptations.

A devastated open-world environment from «Terminator: Survivors». According to the developer, the believable design of the game world is central to the atmosphere.

Source: Nacon Studio Milan

The game will be built on three central pillars: a handcrafted open world, a new stand-alone story that still respects the lore of the first two «Terminator» films, and a particularly well thought-out design of the T-800 as a relentless enemy. The studio emphasises making the threat posed by the machines tangible and consistent. Anyone who sees the red eyes of a T-800 on the horizon should only be able to flee, hide or die.

The update concludes with the announcement of further posts for early April, in which the team will delve deeper into the worldbuilding and show the first gameplay content. It is also already possible to register for closed playtests.

Radical change of course: from multiplayer to single player

Back in December 2025, the studio made a radical change in strategy. After months of being tested internally and discussions with players, the studio decided to cancel the co-operative multiplayer mode.

The reasoning: This was the only way to realise the authentic Terminator feeling with the best possible gunplay and a consistent exploration structure. Atmosphere and creative uncompromisingness should take precedence over «trend features».

Barricades, rubble and emergency lighting: According to the developers, every environment should capture the feeling of the first «Terminator» films.

Source: Nacon Studio Milan

No release date, but clear direction

Nacon Studio Milan is still not giving a specific release date. Originally, «Terminator: Survivors» was supposed to launch in Early Access on PC in 2025 and also be released for consoles at a later date. At the end of 2025, however, the studio postponed the title to an unspecified date and cancelled the Early Access phase in favour of a closed beta.

Header image: Nacon Studio Milan

