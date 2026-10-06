News + Trends 13 2

Technics EAH-A1000: The new flagship has liquid in the driver

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 6.10.2026

Technics is bringing the magnetic fluid from its in-ears into an over-ear headphone for the first time. The EAH-A1000 comes with a precise sound signature and a 90-hour battery. For 449 Swiss francs or euros.

Audio manufacturer Technics is launching its new over-ear flagship, the EAH-A1000. The Panasonic subsidiary has incorporated a new driver technology into the model that was previously only available in in-ear headphones. It is based on liquid. The successor to the EAH-A800 costs 449 francs or euros.

Liquid between coil and magnet

At the heart of the device is the newly developed 40-millimeter driver. A liquid with magnetic properties, known as ferrofluid, sits between the voice coil and the magnet. Technics does not reveal the exact composition, but says that it keeps the coil in its vertical path and prevents the driver from tilting sideways. In this way, Technics aims to avoid distortion as much as possible when listening to music. The manufacturer has already applied this principle to the wired EAH-TZ700.

The diaphragm used consists mainly of carbon fiber. For the ring that connects the driver's diaphragm to the frame, Technics recycles the technology from its own SB-R1 speaker: Symmetrical Surround Technology (SST).

Technics has also stated that they want a sound signature that «does not overemphasize any individual frequency ranges». Accordingly, the headphone's baffle is built to be particularly flat in order to dampen reflections around the driver and keep the bass and mids in balance.

90-hour battery and lossless codecs

The EAH-A1000 transmits via Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio and supports Auracast. It also supports multipoint (up to three devices simultaneously) and the SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs. You can also connect the headphones via a USB-C cable. The app houses an 8-band equalizer and a Dolby Atmos function including head tracking.

For noise cancellation, the manufacturer has installed four microphones on each side. This allows the ANC to adapt to ambient noise and the fit of the headphones, thus enabling adaptive noise cancelling. A transparency mode is also included. When making calls, AI-supported filters are intended to keep ambient noise out, and voice beamforming is designed to direct the voice as directly as possible to the microphones.

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts between 40 and 45 hours with ANC, depending on the codec. Without ANC, it lasts up to 90 hours. The fast-charging function provides four additional hours of music after 15 minutes of charging time.

The EAH-A1000 from Technics will be delivered from the end of October.

Header image: Technics

I like this article! 13 people like this article







