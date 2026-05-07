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Surprise - Nintendo announces a new "Star Fox" for the Switch 2

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 7.5.2026

Nintendo surprisingly announces a new "Star Fox" game for the Switch 2. Too bad: the return of the legendary game series is merely a new edition of an old classic.

In insider circles, it was already rumoured. Nevertheless, the revelation comes as a surprise: without prior announcement, Nintendo publishes a «Nintendo Direct» and presents a new «Star Fox» game. It's called ... «Star Fox». The game will be released on 25 June exclusively for the Switch 2.

The first game in the space shooter series was released in 1993 for the SNES. It was the first game for the console to utilise the «Super-FX chip», which enabled 3D polygon graphics that were revolutionary at the time. In the end, Nintendo neglected the legendary game series. After the flopped Wii U spin-off (2016), the animal pilot Fox McCloud went quiet.

In the «Super Mario Galaxy film», the fox celebrated his big comeback - surprisingly for many fans. Now it's also clear that Nintendo didn't just use this cameo for fanservice, but also skilfully laid the marketing foundation for the new game.

You clever foxes, you!

Fox McCloud is not actually part of the Mario universe.

Source: Nintendo

What's in the new game?

Somewhat disappointing: The «new» game is merely a remake of the N64 classic «Lylat Wars» (or: «Star Fox 64»). After «Star Fox 64 3D» (3DS, 2001) and «Star Fox Zero» (Wii U, 2016), this is the third time that Nintendo has given the game a new edition.

The level layouts have remained the same - but the shooter has been graphically redeveloped from the ground up. In terms of gameplay, everything remains the same. «Star Fox» is an on-rails shooter in which you automatically fly through the levels. At predetermined points, you decide which turn to take. In some levels and boss fights, you fly around an arena independently.

At its core, this is still «Star Fox 64».

Source: Nintendo

Blast enemies with lasers and bombs, while dodging enemy projectiles with breakneck manoeuvres.

You can control the game with the mouse function of the Joy-Con 2 controllers. Cool: Nintendo's N64 replica controller for the Nintendo online retro library is also supported.

With a «Barrell Roll» you send enemy shots back to the sender.

Source: Nintendo

In some levels, you will also be travelling on planetary surfaces in the «Landmaster» and underwater in the «Blue-Marine» submarine.

The on-rails principle remains the same on the ground and in the water.

Source: Nintendo

In addition to the story campaign, «Star Fox» also offers a challenge mode with tough challenges. You can also compete against other pilots in 4v4 matches in battle mode - offline, online and with Gameshare.

A welcome bonus.

Source: Nintendo

The talkative characters from the original are also all back. In the leading roles: Foxy hero Fox McCloud, his bird rival Falco Lombardi, frog technician Slippy Toad and rabbit strategist Peppy Hare.

Fox, Slippy and Falco, from left to right.

Source: Nintendo

As in the original, the cast babble at you during the space battles. According to producer Yoshiaki Koizumi, the character models are deliberately designed to be more realistic and as close as possible to their animal counterparts. New cutscenes should ensure that you get to know the characters better.

The animal cast also serves as a template for new game chat avatars. While playing «Star Fox», you can pretend to be Fox McCloud and co. in your camera feed. The Switch 2 tracks your movements and facial expressions and transfers them to the character models in real time.

Funny.

Source: Nintendo

Remake outlook

Renowned Nintendo leaker «Nate the Hate» has predicted the announcement and release date of a new «Star Fox» back in Marchhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnuTGIq5JzI.

Especially exciting: this is not the only remake to be released this year. According to Nate (and VGC), Nintendo is working on a remake of «The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time», which is planned for the end of 2026.

Header image: Nintendo

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