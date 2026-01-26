News + Trends 6 3

"Super Mario Galaxy": The cute Yoshi celebrates his first active cinema appearance

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 26.1.2026

In the new "Super Mario Galaxy" film, Yoshi makes his first active appearance on the big screen. The newly released trailer shows the little dino alongside Mario and Luigi.

Yoshi fans will have a good reason to go to the cinema from 1 April: That's when the new «Super Mario Galaxy» film opens and Yoshi makes his big screen debut. In a new Nintendo Direct presentation, the company showed the second trailer for the sequel to the successful «Super Mario» film from 2023. The star of the trailer is Mario's faithful companion, the dinosaur Yoshi, who does not appear in the first film.

Or at least doesn't make an appearance. The fact that Yoshi is now included is not a complete surprise: in the credits of the first film, there is a short scene with a Yoshi egg that is about to break open. Many fans interpreted this as a reference to a larger appearance of the cute dinosaur in the new film.

The new trailer shows Mario and Luigi, fireballs at the ready, entering a structure in the desert where they suspect a dangerous monster is hiding. Instead, they encounter a frightened, golden Yoshi hiding in a tube. The plumber brothers take the little one with them and the mini-dino obviously plays an important role in the rest of the story, as a Toad expresses his annoyance that the previously unknown Yoshi is now part of the crew.

In the trailer, Yoshi is very taciturn and only says his name. Whether he speaks more in the film and who gives him his voice is not yet known.

Yoshi introduces himself.

Source: Nintendo/Illumination Studios

From a fixed idea to a fan favourite

After the trailer, Nintendo's game design legend Shigeru Miyamoto, who as the spiritual father of «Super Mario» is also involved in the films as a producer, speaks out. «Yoshi has been an important part of Mario's adventures for over 30 years», he recapitulates Yoshi's role. The character was created during the development of «Super Mario World» (1990) from the idea of having Mario ride a small dinosaur.

The cute dinosaur quickly became a fan favourite. As a result, Yoshi became the protagonist of his own game series as early as 1991 and has regularly appeared in other games in the «Mario» universe ever since.

What is the film about?

The story is a direct sequel to the first film, at the end of which the villain Bowser is shrunk to a manageable pet size. The earlier trailer already introduced Bowser Jr, who wants to free his old man from the captivity of the plumbers, as well as Princess Rosalina, who is to be kidnapped from her observatory known from the «Super Mario Galaxy» games. Of course, Princess Peach and the wizard Kamek are also part of the party.

The trailers are also full of allusions to various games from the «Super Mario» universe. In addition to Yoshi, the pink dinosaur variant Netty - known as Birdo in English - also makes an appearance and a short shot shows Baby Mario and Baby Luigi. As you would expect from «Galaxy», the plot takes the protagonists far beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and Rosalina's Lumas are also involved.

Nintendo can make «colourful»: Frog Luigi, Yoshi and Mario.

Source: Nintendo/Illumination Studios

What is certain in any case: you can expect a colourful spectacle with lots of laughs, which will offer even more fan service after the successful first «Mario» film.

Header image: Nintendo/Illumination Studios

