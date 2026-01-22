News + Trends 17 7

Nintendo presents a talking flower for your desk

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

After the "Alarmo" alarm clock, Nintendo presents the next strange gadget for your home with the "Chatting Flower".

Can you still remember the cute little chatterbox from «Super Mario Bros. Wonder»? The plant creatures kept cheering me on with motivational sayings in the platform adventure.

The flower in the game.

Source: Nintendo / Youtube

Now Nintendo is bringing the virtual cheerleaders into the real world with a toy. Whereby «toy» is probably promising a little too much. The Chat Flower is a battery-operated gadget that you place in your home and... live with it.

What can the flower do?

Chatting flowers are made for chatting. If you leave the plastic plant alone, it talks to itself about twice an hour. If you press the button on the front, it will talk to you on command. If you press it repeatedly, you can activate particularly rare sentences. I wonder what secrets the plant harbours?

The chatterbox can be deactivated by pressing and holding the button - but after a while it will start talking again on its own. Nintendo promises that the flower won't talk at night. But just to be on the safe side, I'm already preparing myself for a heart attack if I'm woken up at three o'clock by an eerie soliloquy from the living room.

And what does the plant talk about? Thanks to its built-in heat sensor, it tells you whether it's hot or cold, lets you know what time it is or asks you whether it's safe from Bowser in your home. If she is in a particularly good mood, she plays music and expects you to press her button to the beat. Unfortunately, you can't talk to the flower - it will only ever hold monologues.

When the flower wakes me up from a deep sleep.

Source: Nintendo / Youtube

You can also choose to use the flower as an alarm clock. If you wish, the plant will start chattering at certain times and shoo you out of bed with a «Good morning!» If you're lonely, it can also wish you «Good night» every evening before you go to bed. Sweet.

The chatterbox is a true polyglot. It speaks 11 languages, including German, French, Italian and English. It will be available directly from the My Nintendo Store from 12 March. Pre-orders are set to start soon.

Why is Nintendo doing this?

The strange flower is part of Nintendo's celebrations for the 40th (!) anniversary of «Super Mario Bros». Nintendo has planned further activities to mark the anniversary. For example, the release of the «Super Mario Galaxy film» (1 April), «Mario Tennis Fever» for the Switch 2 (12 February) and «Yoshi and the Mysterious Book» for the Switch 2 (spring).

Also «Super Mario Bros. Wonder» will be refreshed for the anniversary. The original game of the chatty flower is getting a comprehensive Switch 2 update with new challenges, bosses, a new game character (Rosalina) and a new help mode for beginners.

Header image: Nintendo

