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Star Wars meets the Marvel Universe for the first time

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 14.8.2026

With "Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles", Kevin Smith brings Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and other "Star Wars" characters together with Marvel characters. The five-part comic series starts in January 2027.

Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca find themselves on Earth-616, the main world of Marvel Comics, in the crossover event "Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles." There, they meet Captain America, Black Widow, and Hulk, among others.

The story ties into "Star Wars: A New Hope." A spell alters reality, allowing the Marvel heroes to experience the events of the film on Earth.

Lucasfilm Publishing / Marvel Comics

The villains from both universes also clash. Doctor Doom allies with Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. Initial images also show Thanos and Ultron. Other motifs feature Wolverine, Professor X, Black Panther, Deadpool, Daredevil, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.

Kevin Smith writes the five-part comic series

Kevin Smith is responsible for the story. The director of "Clerks" has also worked as a comic book writer for decades, writing stories for "Daredevil," "Batman," and "Green Arrow," among others. David Marquez, who has worked on series such as "Uncanny X-Men" and "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man," is doing the artwork for "Hope Assembles."

Lucasfilm Publishing / Marvel Comics

The idea of such a crossover has occupied Smith since his youth. In the early 1980s, he read Marvel's then "Star Wars" comics and, by his own account, wished for appearances by characters like Spider-Man or Doctor Doom. According to outgoing Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, the publisher has also been considering such a crossover since the return of the "Star Wars" comic license more than ten years ago.

Launch for the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars"

Marvel and "Star Wars" already have a long comic history. Marvel published its first "Star Wars" comic in April 1977, just weeks before the theatrical release of "A New Hope." Exactly 50 years later, "Hope Assembles" is set to pick up on the connection between the two brands.

The first issue of "Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles" will be released in January 2027. Another issue will follow monthly. The fifth and final issue is planned for May 2027.

Header image: Lucasfilm Publishing / Marvel Comics

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