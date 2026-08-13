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Spotify declares war on AI artists

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 13.8.2026

Spotify will label AI-generated artist profiles starting mid-September. They will also be banned from algorithm recommendations.

AI content on streaming platforms is no longer an exception. Services like Spotify are literally flooded with AI-generated songs, some from artist profiles that consist solely of AI. On Tuesday, Spotify made it clear in a public statement: We want to change something. From mid-September, AI-generated artist profiles will receive an "AI Persona" badge. This is essentially a label indicating that the artist in question is not human, but only AI.

Spotify grants a deadline for "self-declaration"

Since August 11, artists have had the opportunity to declare themselves as an AI project. In parallel, Spotify also checks profiles itself – initially for profiles with a particularly large reach, i.e., a large number of followers.

If a profile is assigned the "AI" badge, you will see in the profile banner whether the artist has declared this themselves or not. Those who have been included without being asked will be informed and can object or confirm it. Later, users themselves will also be able to report suspicious profiles.

It's hard for laypeople to distinguish – algorithm will soon help

It is becoming increasingly difficult for listeners to distinguish between songs by human artists and products of artificial intelligence. Whether it's a human with a guitar or an LLM with a reverb plugin, they sound more and more similar. So far, the algorithm has not distinguished either. AI profiles were recommended in Spotify's "Discover Weekly", "Release Radar" and on the radio.

This is now changing: As soon as a profile is marked as an AI Persona, it disappears from all editorial and personalized recommendations. After that, you have to search for the corresponding songs yourself if you want to listen to them despite the AI. The algorithm will exclude AI profiles.

However: This is only about identity, not production. If a real person uses AI tools in the studio, that is still allowed. The algorithm exclusion only applies to purely AI-composed songs.

What are other platforms doing?

Spotify's measures are in good company with other streaming platforms – although the Swedes are a bit later than their competitors. Qobuz and Bandcamp take the toughest line against AI content. The latter prohibit AI content and remove it completely from their platform. Qobuz prohibits AI content depending on the source or demonetizes it. This means that the uploader can no longer earn money from it. They are also removed from the algorithm. Deezer also refuses royalties for AI uploads and excludes them from the algorithm. Tidal and YouTube Music have a label, partial demonetization, and a ban on imitating real artists. Apple Music, on the other hand, remains relaxed. There is a label as AI content, but no further measures.

Header image: Spotify

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