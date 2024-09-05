Spare parts from the 3D printer: Teufel presents "open source speaker" Mynd

Teufel has revamped its entire headphone portfolio, from open-ears to in-ears and over-ears. The Berlin-based company is also showcasing its repairable open source loudspeaker "Mynd".

Just in time for IFA, Teufel is once again hosting a product presentation - on its 45th birthday. The local heroes are showcasing six new devices in their flagship store on Berlin's Ku'damm. The focus this year is on headphones. However, a new speaker somewhat steals the show.

Mynd: Do it yourself

What started with the Fairphone is now the trend: a modular design for tech gadgets. The Berliners have built the Mynd, Teufel's new Bluetooth speaker, according to the open source principle. This means that practically every single part can be removed from the speaker and repaired - or replaced, of course. Teufel discloses the manufacturing plans for the components. This means you can also reproduce certain individual parts using a 3D printer. Or develop new, suitable components, such as a suspension for the wall or the carrying strap.

The design is reminiscent of a handbag

Source: Florian Bodoky

The Mynd, which looks a bit like a handbag, has physical buttons on the top and a detachable carrying strap. You can connect your playback devices via jack or Bluetooth 5.4. The Mynd also has a USB-C port, but this only serves as a power bank. This means you can connect your mobile to it and charge it. Even while it is connected to the Mynd and streaming music.

The Mynd can be repaired by yourself provided you have the necessary skills.

Source: Florian Bodoky

An integrated subwoofer, waveguides and two passive radiators are at work inside. The battery life is 16 hours, after which the speaker must be plugged in again. A small plus: with IP67 certification, you can also use it near water or in the rain.

The Mynd will be available at the end of the year for 250 euros. It will be available in the colours Warm White, Light Mint, Wild Berry and Warm Black. Swiss prices are not yet known.

First hands-on: Teufel signature sound as you know it

A small demo in their mini-studio confirms that this is Teufel sound as we know it. The manufacturer is working on achieving a greater balance, which is certainly successful compared to previous devices. However, Teufel doesn't want to fundamentally change its image: a powerful and extremely low-frequency bass dominates the sound of the Mynd.

Airy Open TWS: Teufel brings open design

Perhaps a little "late to the party", Teufel is also jumping on the open-ear trend. The Airy Open TWS are designed for athletes who want to remain aware of their surroundings, for example when cycling or jogging. And in a natural way, without transparency mode. Modelled on the Shokz open-ears, the ear canal remains completely clear. The Airy Open are fitted with small loudspeakers that sit directly in front of the auricle. In keeping with their purpose, they are IPX4 protected against splashing water, so you can also use them in the rain.

The Airy Open TWS place a mini speaker in front of the ear.

Source: Florian Bodoky

D Teufel has built a touch control function into both headphones so that play/pause, skip/search and volume can be controlled without having to use a mobile phone. A total of four built-in microphones should ensure good voice quality when making calls.

One advantage of the Airy Open is the headband. You can rotate them continuously by up to 90 degrees so that the headband and the position of the speakers can be adjusted to your ear.

The headband can be rotated.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The Airy Open TWS will be available at the end of the year for 100 euros in Light Grey and Black. The Swiss prices are not yet known.

First hands-on: thumbs up for the movable temples

I'm generally not a big fan of open-ear headphones. I like it when the sound completely "sweeps me away" and I can sink into it. It's in the nature of things that the Airy Open TWS can't do this. Nevertheless, the sound penetrates my ears comparatively intensively. This is undoubtedly due to the hinge in the headband. While other manufacturers often work with movable wire in the bracket, Teufel uses screws. Whether this is more durable remains to be seen. It is definitely more comfortable.

Teufel Cage Pro: Is decorative, looks cool

The Cage Pro is Teufel's new wireless gaming headset. I was allowed to try it on briefly in the flagship store, which is why I noticed one detail: why don't more manufacturers cover their over-ear headphones with breathable fabric? I find this much more comfortable than leather, whether real or artificial.

The Cage Pro is very comfortable with its fabric covering.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The headset comes with a magnetically attached microphone that can be removed and put back on for "outdoor use" as headphones. There are physical mute and a multifunction button on the headset. You can reprogramme the latter to your own liking via the app. The Cage Pro supports DTS Headphone:X V2 for virtual surround sound (7.1). The signal is transmitted via an included USB adapter or Bluetooth.

The mic is magnetic and can be easily removed.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The battery provides up to 68 hours of gaming time at medium volume

And last but not least: the Beelzebuben are adapting the design to suit the custom. There are two LEDs on the back of the headphones. When asked what they are good for, they answer with typical Berlin snark: "Is decoration, looks cool".

The LEDs on the back are reminiscent of a sports car.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The Cage Pro will be available from Q3 for 200 euros. The Swiss price is still unknown.

First hands-on: comfortable and delay-free

Teufel didn't have a PC in the shop to properly set up the Cage Pro. Nevertheless, I had the headset on. I love the breathable fabric that covers the earpieces because I sweat less underneath. It reminds me of the AirPods Max. The focus of the sound is clearly on in-game effects and spoken language - accordingly, the input delay is very low, as it is a matter of fractions of a second in shooters, for example. The Cage Pro would be visually too conspicuous for "outdoor use".