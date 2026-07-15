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"Skyrim VR": This mod lets you kick dragons - with your real feet

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 15.7.2026

A new mod for "Skyrim VR" enables real kicks. Thanks to full-body tracking, you can now kick dragons, bandits, and anything that moves with your feet.

In the vanilla version of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim", you can't kick monsters. Not even in the VR version of the game. With mods, however, this has been possible for a long time, but only by pressing a button. Now, Nexusmods user GingasVR has developed a mod that lets you abuse your enemies with real kicks – the SkyrimVR-FBT-Mod (Full Body Tracking with Physics).

The mod primarily uses SteamVR body pose trackers – small sensors on the hips and feet – to transfer your movements into the game.

How the kick works

The kick is not just an animation – it reacts to your actual movement. The faster you kick, the more damage and recoil you cause. If you hit fast and high enough, you send your enemies to the ground. GingasVR deliberately balanced the system so that it doesn't become too overpowered. By default, kicks are only activated in combat, consume stamina, and have a cooldown. If you want to go overboard, you can manually adjust an Ini file and disable these restrictions.

What you need for kicking

For the mod to run, several others must already be installed: Vrik Player Avatar for body representation, Higgs for physical interaction, and Planck for melee physics – which also allows you to box with your real hands. In addition, Skse VR is needed as an extension of the game engine.

GingasVR recommends various trackers depending on budget and requirements – from the "cheaper" SlimeVR Butterfly (crowdfunding only) to the mid-priced HTC Vive 3.0 and the HTC Vive Ultimate. She also plans to expand the mod. Specifically, she is considering an in-game options menu, a dedicated perk tree for kicks, and a combat magic system where you can cast spells by kicking and punching.

Header image: YouTube screenshot

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