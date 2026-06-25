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‘GTA 6’ costs 80 francs and comes without a disc

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 25.6.2026

"GTA 6" is now available for pre-order. The standard edition costs 80 francs or euros. It does not come on disc.

«’s GTA 6» has been available for pre-order on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S since midnight on 25 June. The official price is US$80 for the Standard Edition and US$100 for the Ultimate Edition. Much to the chagrin of Swiss and EU citizens, Rockstar is not adjusting the price here. Converted, the game would cost 65 francs or 70 euros, or 81 francs or 88 euros respectively. Instead, Rockstar is simply changing the currency at the end of the amount. In other words: the game costs at least 80 francs or euros.

«GTA 5» cost 60 US dollars back in 2013. As soon as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were launched, some game publishers announced they would be raising their prices. So far, only a few have actually done so, and even then only to 70 US dollars. Nintendo finally broke the magic barrier a year ago, charging 80 US dollars for «Mario Kart World». Whilst Nintendo does its own thing anyway, there are fears that «GTA 6» could open the floodgates for others too.

The trip to Leonida is going to be expensive.

Source: Rockstar

If you think that the higher price at least means you’ll get a disc, you’re in for a surprise. The physical version merely comes with a download code. Many publishers are likely to follow suit. According to rumours, a disc version might be released in December. At least the box set will be dispatched early so that it’s available in time for 12 November, a week before the official release. That’s when the pre-load begins.

Shops behind paywalls and «GTA Online»

Fears that «GTA 6» would cost 100 US dollars or more as standard have, at least, not materialised. When I look at what’s included in the Ultimate Edition, it makes me suspect that the real price is being slipped in through the back door. As well as various weapons, vehicles and cosmetic items, a clothes shop, a hairdresser’s and two car tuning shops are only accessible with the Ultimate Edition. At the very least, it’s safe to assume that there will be other shops in Leonida, the game’s setting, where you can customise yourself and your vehicles.

The customisation shop Rideout Customs can only be accessed in the Ultimate Edition.

Source: Rockstar

It has also been confirmed that only the campaign will be available at launch. Not a word has been said yet about the «GTA Online» successor. With «GTA 5», the online mode was released as a free update two weeks later. Whether this will be the case again this time remains to be seen.

Best on the PS5?

To mark the start of pre-orders, Sony has also spoken out. In their blog, they write that, thanks to the ultra-fast SSD, the game runs on the PS5 with virtually no loading times. The DualSense features are also said to be fully utilised. Furthermore, there will be a PS5 Pro Enhanced version. Sony has not yet revealed what the console’s additional power will be used for. Higher resolution, frame rate and improved lighting are to be expected.

«’s GTA 6» is likely to look its best on the PS5 Pro.

Source: Rockstar

Whilst fans continue to wait for a proper gameplay trailer, Rockstar has at least released 63 new screenshots. The detailed graphics are particularly impressive. That’s likely to bring even high-performance PCs to their knees – ah, hang on. The PC version still hasn’t been mentioned. Then all the fuss about the launch will start all over again.

Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI PS5, Multilingual Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Multilingual

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