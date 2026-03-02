Jan Johannsen
Secure Android without Google: Motorola collaborates with GrapheneOS

Jan Johannsen
2.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

GrapheneOS has found a second manufacturer. Motorola will prepare smartphones for the Google-free Android version.

Motorola announced its collaboration with GrapheneOS at the Mobile World Congress. The team behind the custom ROM with a strong focus on data protection and security now has another hardware supplier as an alternative to Google's Pixel smartphones.

Motorola fulfils the requirements of GrapheneOS

GrapheneOS has been reporting on negotiations with another hardware manufacturer for some time - without naming a name. So far, only Google's Pixel smartphones offer sufficient access to the hardware to block individual functions if necessary. On other Android devices, the manufacturers block this and the custom ROM cannot be installed.

  • News + Trends

    /e/OS for the Fairphone 6 is here, GrapheneOS on the Pixel 10 still needs time

    by Jan Johannsen

In a press release, Motorola revealed itself as a new hardware partner of GrapheneOS. The manufacturer is effusive about the partnership and GrapheneOS itself is delighted about the new potential reach for its software.

However, Motorola has not yet announced a new smartphone with GrapheneOS. Only the promise that the collaboration will ensure compatibility with GrapheneOS in future devices. The custom ROM will therefore probably only be installed on some and not all future Motorola smartphones.

Devices that are already available, such as the Motorola Signature will not support GrapheneOS retroactively. The Signature is the manufacturer's first smartphone to receive software updates for seven years, thus fulfilling a key requirement of GrapheneOS.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

