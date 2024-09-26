Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Fan Edition with colourful casing and top display

Samsung presents the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, a slightly lighter version of the Galaxy S24. The manufacturer has saved on the processor, but not on the display and camera.

The new fan edition of Samsung's flagship smartphone is here. The Galaxy S24 FE is a slightly slimmed-down version of the Galaxy S24 - but you don't have to make compromises everywhere. For example, the FE is significantly larger than the normal S24.

Design and display: Samsung plays to its strengths

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is almost indistinguishable from the normal Galaxy S24. Only the colours make it clear at first glance that this is the Fan Edition. The device is available in grey, blue, green and yellow, each with a silver aluminium frame. The overall impression is one of high quality.

Classic Samsung design on the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is quite large at 16 × 7.7 × 0.8 centimetres with a 6.7-inch display. The regular Galaxy S24 measures 14.7 × 7.1 × 0.8 centimetres and has a 6.2-inch diagonal display. The Fan Edition has a similarly high-quality AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It also has the same refresh rate of 60 to 120 hertz. However, the FE screen only achieves a peak brightness of 1900 nits instead of the 2600 nits of the normal Galaxy S24. But even this value should be sufficient to make the screen easy to read even in sunlight.

Hardware: Samsung chip and top cameras

Samsung uses an in-house chip in the Fan Edition, just like in the Flagship. However, unlike the normal S24, the Exynos 2400 is not used, but the slightly weaker version called Exynos 2400e. This is combined with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 or 256 GB of internal memory. This is well within reason if you are not primarily focussing on AI and graphics-heavy gaming.

Samsung doesn't skimp on the cameras. You get the following features with the Galaxy S24 FE:

Main camera 50 MP, F/1.8

Ultra wide-angle camera: 12 MP, F/2.2

telephoto camera: 8 MP, F/2.4, 3× optical

Front camera: 10 MP, F/2.4

According to the specifications, only the telephoto camera with 8 instead of 10 megapixels is slightly worse than the Galaxy S24. The larger fan edition also has room for a larger battery. The 4700 mAh (instead of 4000 mAh) can be charged either with 25 watts via cable or 15 watts wirelessly. In everyday use, the battery, less bright display and less powerful chip should have a positive effect on battery life overall.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available in our shop for just under 680 francs or 750 euros with 128 GB storage and for just under 730 francs or 810 euros with 256 GB storage when it goes on sale. Pre-sales have already started. You can find all further information on sales and promotions here:

The regular Samsung Galaxy S24 currently costs just under 650 francs or 640 euros. So if you would prefer a slightly handier (flagship) smartphone with a better zoom camera and a smaller battery, this option is worth considering.

