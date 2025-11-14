News + Trends 9 9

Rumours about Samsung's bi-fold smartphone intensify

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 14.11.2025

Samsung is set to unveil its folding smartphone with two hinges on 5 December. More and more details about the smartphone, which can be opened up to tablet size, are currently leaking out.

In recent months, Samsung has repeatedly hinted at working on a three-part smartphone. Now, industry insider Evan Blass has released a number of details about the smartphone.

The 6.5-inch smartphone will become a 10-inch tablet

Among the information leaked by Blass is the name of the smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. The Tri stands for the three movable elements and not the number of possible folds. When folded, the device is said to have a 6.5-inch display with a brightness of 2600 nits. When unfolded, it becomes a tablet with a 10-inch touchscreen. At 1600 nits, the inner display is slightly darker.

The three sections are said to be 3.9, 4.0 and 4.2 millimetres thick. When folded, the Z TriFold should measure 12.1 millimetres. This would make it slightly thinner than the Huawei Mate XT.

Samsung is rumoured to be equipping its smartphone-tablet hybrid with a 200-megapixel camera. If this is true, it is probably the camera that is already used as the main camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Edge.

Blass also mentions an unspecified Snapdragon chipset and a 5437 mAh battery, which will be used in the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Presentation in December?

On 5 December 2025, we could have certainty about the features of Samsung's latest smartphone. On this day, the company is rumoured to be presenting the device in South Korea - and it could be that it will only be available there for the first time. With a rumoured price of around 3,000 US dollars, it is also not something that will spontaneously end up under the Christmas tree.

