Ruag develops secure smartphone for the Swiss Armed Forces

With Ruag MRO, the Swiss Armed Forces have long had a partner for the implementation of a secure communication system. The technology group is now modifying a Samsung smartphone for this purpose, but not alone.

A secure smartphone called "Guardian" is being developed for the Swiss Armed Forces by 2030. The defence company Ruag MRO is responsible for this. The current prototype is being developed together with Wisekey, a Geneva-based security company.

It is based on a mass-produced Samsung smartphone and is to be used for communication between the army and the authorities. The aim is to establish a connection via both 5G and a satellite network.

The secure smartphone is based on a Samsung device. Perhaps a Galaxy S Ultra?

Source: Ruag

The operating system of the device has been modified for the army to ensure complete data security. As Kirsten Hammerich, spokeswoman for Ruag, told the Walliser Bote, "elements that cannot be verified, that do not include requirements for productivity, that connect to third parties or send data to third parties [...] have been removed from the operating system."

All necessary elements are replaced by alternatives that the army can manage itself. The smartphone can therefore be fully controlled and, according to Ruag, fulfils the Army classification "confidential".

For example, there are no Google or other third-party apps on the smartphone, but it does have its own app store and data encryption. Communication takes place via the Swiss messenger service Threema. The Scion technology from ETH Zurich will be used for secure data transmission. This Internet architecture is already being used successfully in companies such as the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN).

The messenger service Threema helps with secure communication

Source: Pexels

The "Guardian" smartphone is currently still in the pilot phase. The satellite system is also still in the planning stage and is to be developed via the "National Mobile Security Communication System MSK" project. The MSK project has already been awarded to Ruag in 2021 and is set to replace the secure communication network for blue-light organisations (police, fire brigade, ambulance service...) called Polycom from 2030.

To enable smartphones to communicate via satellites, up to 40 of them are to be put into orbit. How and to what extent this is possible is still being clarified. This is why the collaboration with Wisekey seems to make sense. The security company has already developed satellites for the army for test purposes.

According to Ruag, the new communication system is more cost-effective, efficient and reliable than Polycom. This is possible, among other things, because satellites cost far less today than they did a few years ago, according to Carlos Creus Moreira, founder and CEO of Wisekey. Whether the "Guardian" phone can communicate with Wisekey's satellite will be tested for the first time in 2025.