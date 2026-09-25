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Rockstar unveils $400 'GTA 6' special edition – without the game

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 25.9.2026

For 385 francs, you can now pre-order the "The Goodtime State" special edition for "GTA 6". But be careful: the game is not included.

«GTA 6» will continue to be available only as a digital game and not on disc. If, beyond the empty plastic case, you are still craving something physical, then the «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» might be for you – provided you have 385 Swiss francs or 400 euros to spare.

In times when special editions for games are rare, Rockstar's version stands out – for several reasons. The price is steep. However, you do get quite a lot for it.

«Macca the Gator» figure

Oakley sunglasses

Messenger bag

New Era cap

Magnetic mirror

Shot glass with «Chunkee the Manatee»

Ice cream spoon

Razor blade keychain

Pin set

Sticker set

Double-sided poster of Leonida and the map

Macca, the alligator, is one of the new mascots.

Source: Rockstar

The whole thing comes in a fold-out black box. The scope is impressive. However, the price is being heavily criticized by fans. And most importantly, it's missing the game itself. For those who have already pre-ordered, that's probably not a big deal. At this price, however, one might have expected it – or perhaps not. Rockstar is not known for its charity.

Many compartments, but you won't find the game in any of them.

Source: Rockstar

The «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» can be pre-ordered directly from Rockstar. It is currently unclear whether Digitec Galaxus will also offer it. If I find out more, I will update the article.

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