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Rockstar unveils $400 'GTA 6' special edition – without the game

Philipp Rüegg
25.9.2026
Translation: machine translated

For 385 francs, you can now pre-order the "The Goodtime State" special edition for "GTA 6". But be careful: the game is not included.

«GTA 6» will continue to be available only as a digital game and not on disc. If, beyond the empty plastic case, you are still craving something physical, then the «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» might be for you – provided you have 385 Swiss francs or 400 euros to spare.

In times when special editions for games are rare, Rockstar's version stands out – for several reasons. The price is steep. However, you do get quite a lot for it.

  • «Macca the Gator» figure
  • Oakley sunglasses
  • Messenger bag
  • New Era cap
  • Magnetic mirror
  • Shot glass with «Chunkee the Manatee»
  • Ice cream spoon
  • Razor blade keychain
  • Pin set
  • Sticker set
  • Double-sided poster of Leonida and the map
Macca, the alligator, is one of the new mascots.
Macca, the alligator, is one of the new mascots.
Source: Rockstar

The whole thing comes in a fold-out black box. The scope is impressive. However, the price is being heavily criticized by fans. And most importantly, it's missing the game itself. For those who have already pre-ordered, that's probably not a big deal. At this price, however, one might have expected it – or perhaps not. Rockstar is not known for its charity.

Many compartments, but you won't find the game in any of them.
Many compartments, but you won't find the game in any of them.
Source: Rockstar

The «The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection» can be pre-ordered directly from Rockstar. It is currently unclear whether Digitec Galaxus will also offer it. If I find out more, I will update the article.

Actual product image Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5, DE)
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CHF72.90

Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI

PS5, DE

Actual product image Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI (Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, DE)
Video games
New
CHF72.90

Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI

Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, DE

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Philipp Rüegg
Senior Editor
Philipp.Rueegg@digitecgalaxus.ch

As a child, I wasn't allowed to have any consoles. It was only with the arrival of the family's 486 PC that the magical world of gaming opened up to me. Today, I'm overcompensating accordingly. Only a lack of time and money prevents me from trying out every game there is and decorating my shelf with rare retro consoles. 

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