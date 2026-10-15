Rockstar Games releases launch trailer for 'GTA 6'

Rockstar Games gives us new insights into the game of all games with a launch trailer.
Only a few more weeks until the world stands still and everyone is playing "Grand Theft Auto 6". Rockstar is kicking off the final phase just before release with a launch trailer. Enjoy:
Things that stand out
The music ("Flower In A Hurricane") is by the French electro duo Justice featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. The song was composed for "GTA 6". The soundtrack album for the game will be released on November 19th.
Jason talks about his time in the Army – and that he didn't leave the military on good terms. What impact will Jason's military experience have on the story and gameplay?
Despite his aversion to the military, Jason is wearing a US Army shirt. Is this outfit part of a mission?
I love this shot of Vice City. The city looks so incredibly dense and packed. Oh my god, I am going to spend so many hours here.
Rockstar is flexing their animal models again. There will be over 170 animal species in "GTA 6". Here we see an incredibly detailed iguana.
In an earlier trailer, the Ferris wheel caused some discussion – it wasn't reflected in the water. The reflection is also missing in the launch trailer. Sorry, dear Ferris wheel fans. Rockstar didn't listen to you.
Ubisoft won't give us a new "Splinter Cell"? Then Rockstar will just do it themselves.
Jason and Lucia are having sex in the shower – with an electronic ankle monitor.
Are Jason and Lucia in a submarine here?
What the hell is going on here?
In this shot, Rockstar is flexing their ray-tracing reflections. Look at the reflection of the helicopter in Jason's sniper scope.
What else did you notice? Share your detective work in the comments.