Razer introduces haptic gaming cushion

Razer has introduced the Freyja vibrating cushion. You place it on your seat and receive haptic feedback in games on your back and bum.

With the Freyja gaming cushion, Razer promises nothing other than to "significantly improve the sensory experience and turn gaming into a lively, immersive journey". Six multidirectional motors are supposed to ensure this. They are positioned in such a way that they reproduce interactions in games in detail and increase spatial awareness. To put it simply: Freyja is the vibra controller for your back.

The motors are controlled by the Razer Sensa software. It is also used in the Kraken Pro V4 headset, which was also presented. The devices can be synchronised via Sensa. The manufacturer is working with game developers to integrate the technology. It has been optimised for "Final Fantasy XVI", for example. However, Sensa should be compatible with any audio output, be it in games, music or films.

The cushion can be attached to a variety of gaming or office chairs using a strap. Tests will have to show how well this works. It is highly likely that Freyja is optimised for Razer chairs. The pictures at least show the Fujin Pro.

Freyja should only require one cable for the power connection. This in turn is equipped with a quick-release mechanism to make it more durable. How practical it is to have a cable hanging from the chair remains to be seen. Freyja is connected to a PC or smartphone via 2.4 GHz radio or Bluetooth Low Energy.

You shouldn't be too small or too tall for the vibrations of the cushion to delight your back. Razer specifies between 160 and 200 centimetres as the optimum size.

The good piece is now available directly from Razer for just under 300 US dollars. It is not yet clear if and when it will be available in Germany. Razer usually sells such experimental products in its own shop before they are released to the general public.