QuickShare and AirDrop become compatible: sending files between Android and iOS

Jan Johannsen
21.11.2025
iPhones and Android devices are moving closer together. QuickShare and AirDrop make it easy to share files - but only with a Pixel 10 for the time being.

Almost exactly two years after Apple introduced the RCS standard also introduced for iPhones, Android and iOS are moving even closer together. This time it's about exchanging files. Google has managed to make its QuickShare technology communicate with AirDrop.

It will be a while before AirDrop works with all Android devices

AirDrop was the first technology to enable direct wireless exchange between devices and was significantly faster than Bluetooth. However, Apple reserved it for its devices. Smartphones with Android or computers with Windows were left out. Unsurprisingly, QuickShare was then developed as a competing system for Android and Windows. However, the separation from the Apple cosmos remained - apart from solutions such as Localsend.

However, Google has now announced in a blog post that they have found a way to make QuickShare compatible with AirDrop. This should simplify file sharing between iPhones and Android devices.

The company is not revealing how exactly Google will make QuickShare and AirDrop work together. However, it emphasises that, as with RCS or the cross-system warnings about trackers, the focus is on user security.

The extension for QuickShare will be distributed immediately. For the time being, however, smartphones from the Pixel 10 family will be able to enjoy collaboration with AirDrop. The update has not yet arrived in our editorial team either.

Header image: Google

Jan Johannsen
