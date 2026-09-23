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Protection from prying eyes: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max unveiled with privacy display

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 23.9.2026

The display of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max protects against prying eyes. In addition, the smartphone features another display on the back. For the cameras, the manufacturer is continuing its collaboration with Leica.

Xiaomi has introduced its 18 Pro Max and the smaller 18 Pro in China, but immediately announced that they will also be available globally. For the large display on the front, the manufacturer uses a privacy feature similar to that of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is intended to protect against prying eyes. The display on the back, on the other hand, serves as an information screen or as a design element.

One display is designed to protect against prying eyes, the other can always be on

Xiaomi uses a similar technology for the privacy display as Samsung does with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max offers a few additional tricks. When you select privacy protection for an app, the 6.9-inch display not only restricts the viewing angle when the app is opened. It also hides notifications, pop-ups, or the app in split-screen views – without affecting the rest of the display.

The privacy display can specifically make certain areas on the screen harder to see.

Source: Xiaomi

The privacy display can also be activated or deactivated via location data. For example, it remains off in the office or at home and turns on in places like train stations or airports. The selfie camera is designed to detect when someone is looking over your shoulder and then suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max activate privacy mode.

The display on the back serves as a versatile screen.

Source: Xiaomi

The 2.9-inch small display on the back frames the cameras on its left side. It is primarily used for displaying information or as a viewfinder for selfies with the main camera, rather than for operating the smartphone. However, not every app can use it that easily. Additionally, Xiaomi uses it to allow you to visually personalize the 18 Pro Max with images and graphics.

Leica is still involved with the cameras

For the camera system of the 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi is continuing its collaboration with Leica. The camera manufacturer from Wetzlar, Germany, contributes its expertise in lens design and various shooting modes.

The cameras are located in the rear display.

Source: Xiaomi

For the main camera, Xiaomi uses the Light Fusion 960L as the image sensor. It has an area of 1/1.28 inches and a resolution of 200 megapixels. The focal length of the camera is 23 millimeters (35mm equivalent) and its aperture is f/1.67. In addition, there is a telephoto camera, also with 200 megapixels and a smaller image sensor with an area of 1/1.56 inches. The focal length corresponds to a 3.2x zoom compared to the main camera – which should be about 75 millimeters, but Xiaomi avoids this specification. The ultra-wide-angle camera with a 17-millimeter focal length uses a 50-megapixel sensor.

An overview of the most important features of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max:

Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED, 2624 × 1208 pixels, 120 Hertz

Display (rear): 2.9-inch AMOLED, 976 × 596 pixels, 120 Hertz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

RAM: 12 or 16 gigabytes

Storage: 256 or 512 GB or 1 TB

Battery and charging: 8500 mAh, 100 watts, 50 watts wireless, 27 watts reverse

With the Xiaomi 18 Pro, the manufacturer also offers a smaller version of the smartphone. It differs from the Pro Max primarily due to its 6.4-inch front display. This makes the entire housing smaller, and the display on the back measures only 6.4 inches. The battery is smaller at 7000 mAh, and the main camera uses the Light Fusion 960 – without the L, but with the same key data. The remaining entries on the data sheet are identical for both smartphones.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max (and the 18 Pro) are expected to be released worldwide. The manufacturer only offered the predecessor model, the 17 Pro, in China. In our region, only the standard and the Ultra variant are available, which have not yet been introduced for the 18 series.

It is currently unknown whether all color variants will be released globally.

Source: Xiaomi

The manufacturer will announce later when, in which versions, and at what prices the Xiaomi 18 Pro (Max) will be available outside of China.

Header image: Xiaomi

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