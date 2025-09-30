Prize draw: win a stay at Rockresort Laax for four people

Prize draw
Take part in the competition here and get a chance to win a voucher for Rockresort Laax.
We’re giving away a voucher for 2 nights in a family apartment at Rockresort Laax for you and up to three guests.
The voucher includes breakfast at Hotel Ristorante Camino and a small gift. As a member of Responsible Hotels of Switzerland, Rockresort offers fresh mountain air, good food and modern design in a relaxed atmosphere.
Modern apartments, built with regional materials and simple in design, await you right next to the valley station in Laax. On site, you’ll find restaurants, bars, stores, a freestyle park and plenty of opportunities to be active or relax. The resort is car-free and ideal for small groups or families.
The prize draw has been organised in cooperation with Responsible Hotels of Switzerland, a group of independent hotels that consciously use resources while retaining their own character. Their aim is to live sustainably and create locations that future generations will also enjoy.
And here’s where you can take part:
The closing date for entries is 31 October 2025. You need to sign into your customer account to take part in the competition. Winners will be notified by e-mail.
The prize is not transferable. It can’t be exchanged for cash or resold. There’s no right of appeal.
