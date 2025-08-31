News + Trends 0 0

Win a «Passeport La Gruyère», with overnight stays and activities for two people

Elias Koller Translation: Patrik Stainbrook 1.9.2025

Two nights’ accommodation in a hotel in the Gruyère region, free admission to plenty of activities and use of local public transport. Take part to win it here.

«Passeport La Gruyère» includes a stay for two people in the Gruyère region. The lucky winner gets two nights’ accommodation in a hotel, numerous activities and free use of local public transport.

At Maison du Gruyère, you can learn about cheese production.

Source: Yannick Romagnoli

With this pass, you can visit Gruyère Castle, find out more about the history and culture of the region at Musée gruérien, learn about chocolate production at Maison Cailler or take a look at cheese production at Maison du Gruyère. You can even ride the mountain railroad to easily reach the surrounding peaks. Get ready to enjoy the view!

At a glance: this all-inclusive offer worth CHF 500 includes:

2 nights with a «Terroir» breakfast included

1 welcome drink

1 «Terroir» plate

1 pass including admission to Gruyères Castle, Musée gruérien, Maison Cailler and Maison du Gruyère

Free use of the Frimobil public transport network

Mountain railroads are also included in the offer.

Source: Yannick Romagnoli

If you want to take part in the competition, simply answer the following question:

Competition

Competition question What's the name of the famous peak 2,002 metres above sea level in La Gruyère? La Berra Moléson Dent Blanche Le Grammont Entry conditions Participate

Whoever picks the correct answer will be entered into the prize draw. The deadline for entries is 30 September 2025. You need to sign into your customer account to take part in the competition. If you’re the lucky winner, we’ll get in touch by e-mail.

The prize is not transferable. It can’t be exchanged for cash or resold. The promoter’s decision is final.

