Powerbanks and fire hazards: some airlines are introducing new regulations

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 14.3.2025

Several Asian airlines are introducing stricter rules for the transport and use of power banks on their aircraft. The reason for this is the risk of fire and explosion if they are stored or used incorrectly.

Power banks are a popular way of extending the useful life of smartphones, headphones and other devices when travelling. This is why they are often found in luggage when travelling. However, mechanical damage, high pressure, improper use or excessively high temperatures can lead to short circuits and fires or even explosions. This is why power banks are considered dangerous goods on board aircraft and are subject to special regulations.

Some Asian airlines have recently further tightened their existing restrictions regarding powerbanks. The reason for this is an incident in South Korea: A fire broke out in the cabin of a passenger plane in January.

The cause is possibly a crushed power bank in the overhead compartment above the seats - but the cause of the fire has not yet been fully clarified. As the fire was noticed before take-off, the occupants were evacuated in good time. Large parts of the aircraft fuselage were burnt out.

What are the current restrictions on power banks in aeroplanes?

Many airlines adhere to the recommendations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with regard to safety requirements. This is an organisation that develops global standards and guidelines for air travel.

Since 2016, power banks and other devices with lithium-ion batteries such as laptops and tablets may only be carried in hand luggage. If a fire were to break out in the baggage compartment of the aircraft, it would be discovered too late.

In addition, airlines only allow power banks with a maximum capacity of 100 Wh. Powerbanks for laptops often exceed this limit. If you have more than 100 Wh, you must ask the airline for permission beforehand and, according to IATA, even if you receive a positive response a maximum of two such power banks may be carried.

Multiple airlines issue different regulations

As a result of the incident in South Korea, several Asian airlines have tightened their regulations, as reported by the New York Times. This also affects you if you fly with these airlines.

The South Korean government instructed all airlines in the country to implement the stricter measures. They have been in force since the first of March 2025, meaning that a maximum of five powerbanks under 100 Wh per person are now allowed on board, naturally only in hand luggage. In addition, you are not allowed to store them in the overhead locker, but must keep them handy so that you can react quickly. Any abnormalities such as smoke or overheating must be reported to the cabin crew immediately.

You must not charge your power bank during the flight (for example, using the charging slot in the aircraft or with another power bank). You should also store power banks individually in bags or tape the connections so that no metal can come into contact with the contacts.

The ministry states that further tightening may come if it turns out that the fire in January was caused by a power bank. According to the NYT, some Taiwanese airlines have also implemented these regulations.

EVA Air and China Airlines announced that they will ban the use of power banks on their flights, but will still allow them to be stored in the overhead compartment. Thai Airways will also ban the use of power banks from 15 March. Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot will ban the use and charging of power banks from 1 April

Other airlines could also introduce new regulations at short notice. It is therefore best to check your airline's website before your flight to see which regulations apply to your flight.

Header image: Shutterstock/DimaBerlin

