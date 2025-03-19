News + Trends 13 7

Postulate received: Federal Council to review ban on TikTok for young people

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

The Federal Council must investigate how access to social media platforms could be restricted for young people. A possible ban on mobile phones in schools should also be examined. A corresponding postulate from the Council of States was approved.

In a recent meeting, the Council of States decided to instruct the Federal Council to carry out a comprehensive review of restrictions on social networks. This is to clarify whether and how a ban on access to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram for under-16s could be implemented. It will also analyse the possible consequences of a ban on smartphones in schools.

Postulate A postulate instructs the Federal Council to examine and report on whether a draft decree needs to be submitted to the Federal Assembly or whether a measure needs to be taken. A postulate can be submitted by a member of the Council, a parliamentary group or a majority of the committees.

Support from all sides

Two postulates from Maya Graf (Greens/BL) and Céline Vara (Greens/NE) met with broad support from all members of the Council.

The two motions call for an analysis of the risks that social media pose to young people. Rethinking the regulation of social media platforms is important, as Graf points out - mental health is demonstrably affected. Cara also refers to studies and the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning against excessive media consumption by young people.

Other countries are already further ahead

Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider emphasised the importance of this topic.

Source: Shutterstock

The discussion about stricter regulations for social media platforms is a topic in many places. Australia has banned access to TikTok and Instagram for young people under the age of 16. In Europe, too, there are already measures in place to limit the use of smartphones in schools. For example in France, Italy and Greece - Albania has even completely blocked the TikTok platform. Initially for one year. In Switzerland, there are also schools that have restricted the use of mobile phones. In some cases, smartphones are completely banned in class to avoid distractions.

Federal Council examines measures

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider emphasised that the Federal Council is taking the topic seriously. Although it is known that social media is playing an increasingly important role in the everyday lives of young people, studies on its effects have varied in the past. A separate, independent review is therefore necessary.

The magistrate was hesitant on the topic of banning mobile phones in schools. This topic falls under the jurisdiction of the cantons. However, a possible standardised regulation is being examined. The postulate was unanimously adopted by the Council of States and approved by the Federal Council. The Federal Council must now prepare a report and then submit it to Parliament.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 13 people like this article







