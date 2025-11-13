News + Trends 12 2

Pocket printer for the "Ace Pro 2" action cam from Insta360

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 13.11.2025

You normally use action cams to share videos on social media or with friends. You can now also use the "Ace Pro 2" as an instant camera with physical prints.

The action cam manufacturer Insta360 has presented three new bundles with its premium 8K cam «Ace Pro 2». In addition to the cam, they contain various accessories, some of which are new. The biggest surprise among the new accessories is a mini printer. Insta360 describes it as the first ever instant photo printer for an action cam. It allows you to share your impressions the old-fashioned way: as an analogue photo.

The battery-powered pocket printer communicates via Bluetooth with the «Ace Pro 2». It is not compatible with other cams.

High quality three-inch photos

The printouts are up to 54 × 72 millimetres in size, which corresponds to an image diagonal of three inches. The print quality is 300 dpi. The printer uses the dye-sublimation process: This uses neither ink nor toner, but a special photo paper coating. The printer uses heat to apply the dyes directly to the paper fibres.

The result should be of high quality and also resistant to moisture, dust and sunlight. This process is widely used in photo printers, such as the Polaroid Hi-Print or the Canon Selphy.

Use the mini printer to make instant prints of your photos.

Source: Insta360

One cassette with ten sheets of photo paper is included with the device. Additional cassettes must be purchased separately for twelve euros. The original paper is labelled with the «Ace Pro 2» logo on the non-printable edge on one of the narrow sides.

Instant camera for street photography

The mini printer is included in the «Flash Print» bundle and is also available separately - but only exclusively on the manufacturer's website. According to the manufacturer, the bundle is aimed at «trendsetters, young creators and students».

It also includes the «Xplorer Pro Grip» module, with which you can transform the «Ace Pro 2» into the ultimate tool for street photography» according to the manufacturer «. This is an optional housing with a side grip that allows the camera to be held more securely in the hand. The housing also offers classic controls such as a zoom control and a setting dial as well as an integrated battery. The housing uses the cam's USB-C interface for these functions.

The «Xplorer Pro Grip» module adds several control elements and connection options to the camera.

Source: Insta360

You can also attach the mini printer to the housing and use the «Ace Pro 2» like a classic instant camera. However, this is not necessary.

Further information on the new bundles can be found here.

Header image: Insta360

