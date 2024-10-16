Playstation brings video game music to the big stage

Playstation has announced a global concert series that will start in Europe in 2025. Fans can look forward to live soundtracks from games such as "The Last of Us" and "God of War". The tour starts in Dublin and covers more than 200 cities. Tickets go on sale today.

Imagine you're sitting in a concert hall and the sounds of "The Last of Us" fill the room. Or the epic music of "God of War" gives you goosebumps. This will soon be a reality! Playstation has announced a global concert series starting in Europe in 2025.

The legendary soundtracks that have accompanied us over the past decades are brought live to the stage. From the melancholic melodies of "Ghost of Tsushima" to the rousing chorales of "God of War" - the greatest hits in Playstation history are brought to life by an orchestra. A multiscreen design combining LED and projection technologies will also show the moments and images from these games.

The concert series will cover a wide range of genres and offer something for every taste. In this way, you can immerse yourself in the world of your favourite games and experience the music in a whole new way. Playstation justifies the decision to organise a concert series with the special significance of music in video games: Soundtracks have been instrumental in intensifying players' emotional experiences,

Dates for Germany and Switzerland confirmed

The concert series will begin on 19 April in the Irish capital Dublin. According to Playstation, it will then continue in more than 200 cities in Europe and the USA. So far, only the dates for Europe in April and May 2025 have been announced. The only concert in Switzerland will take place on 9 May 2025 in Zurich's Hallenstadion. Six dates have been announced for Germany.

May 2025: Frankfurt am Main in the Festhalle

May 2025: Stuttgart in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

May 2025: Berlin in the Uber Arena

May 2025: Hamburg in the Barclays Arena

May 2025: Düsseldorf in the PSD Bank Dome

May 2025: Munich in the Olympic Hall



Ticket sales start today

Ticket sales start today, Wednesday 16 October. You can secure your tickets from 4pm using the early access code "PLAYCONCERT24". I will definitely be getting a ticket for Hamburg. My colleague Domi also expressed his enthusiasm to me and is already looking forward to 9 May in Zurich's Hallenstadion.