Photos from the set of the "Zelda" feature film give rise to speculation

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 18.11.2025

Following initial leaks from the set, Nintendo is now sharing photos from the filming of its next movie. They show the two main characters Zelda and Link.

Fans of Nintendo's «The Legend of Zelda» game series can rejoice: production of the live-action cinema film planned for 2027 is apparently going according to plan. Co-producer Shigeru Miyamoto, who is also the spiritual father of the games, confirmed on X that filming is underway. He also shared three photos. They show the two main characters Zelda and Link in full costume for the first time.

Bo Bragason plays Zelda, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is Link.

Source: Nintendo

The images look promising. In one of the photos, Zelda and Link look out over a vast, rolling landscape. If you were worried that this was a green-screen production from the studio, you can be relieved. The production team apparently actually goes out into the great outdoors for the filming.

This is also shown by leaks from the set in New Zealand, which appeared a few days ago on Instagram. Another, as yet unconfirmed role can also be seen there: A woman dressed in grey with the pointed ears of the Hylians is talking to Zelda. Fans assume that this is Impa, a recurring character from the games and often Zelda's confidante.

Link and Zelda in the vastness of Hyrule and New Zealand respectively.

Source: Nintendo

Miyamoto once again confirms the release date of the film: It is due to be released on 7 May 2027. The two actors for the main roles were already announced in July. Filming is scheduled to be completed by April 2026.

Hint at two «Zelda» games

There is still no news about the film's story. The previously known and rather generic description of the «Zelda» film talks about Link's battle against arch-rogue Ganondorf, who once again threatens the kingdom of Hyrule. The official images at least provide a few clues that encourage speculation - and confuse fans.

Zelda has a bow in her hand and a quiver of arrows on her back. Her clothes look functional and not much like a princess in distress who has to be rescued by Link. While Zelda wields a magic wand in «Echoes of Wisdom» (Switch, 2024), she seems to rely more on a bow and arrow in the film. That's fitting: In earlier games, such as «Twilight Princess» (Wii, 2006), she uses a bow to shoot magical arrows of light when fighting the final boss.

Her braided hair and her outfit with a blue top and dark trousers are reminiscent of Zelda from «Breath of the Wild» (Switch, 2017). In most of the other games in the series, she usually wears a long dress. Fans are therefore speculating that the film's story will also be set in the timeline of «Breath of the Wild».

Zelda in «Breath of the Wild».

Source: Nintendo

However, Link's outfit speaks against this, as he looks nothing like the popular Switch game. His clothing in restrained shades of green and grey, on the other hand, is strongly modelled on his appearance in «Twilight Princess».

Link in «Twilight Princess».

Source: Nintendo

«Twilight Princess» and «Breath of the Wild» do not share a chronology

If the costumes are any indication of the expected story, things could get interesting, as «Breath of the Wild» and «Twilight Princess» are not based on a shared chronology, as Nintendo officially confirmed in 2024.

In «Twilight Princess», Link fights against the arch-villain Ganon and his subordinate Zant. The two are on the verge of turning the kingdom of Hyrule into a shadow world. Link's task is to prevent this from happening. The story of «Breath of the Wild», on the other hand, begins 100 years after the successful takeover of Hyrule by Ganon. Link has to rush to the aid of Zelda, who uses her magical powers to keep Ganon in Hyrule Castle.

But perhaps the costumes have nothing at all to do with the expected story. A first trailer could shed some light on this - which fans are now eagerly awaiting.

Header image: Nintendo

