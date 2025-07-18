News + Trends 4 0

Orca, treasure chest and trombone: this is the emoji vintage 2025

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 18.7.2025

Bigfoot, ballet and a treasure chest full to bursting: A preview of new emojis for World Emoji Day. The official launch will take place in autumn.

New emojis take time: the Unicode Consortium collects suggestions, decides on the new characters and then the software manufacturers implement them. So it will be a while before you can send Bigfoot into battle with an orca for a treasure chest.

There could be even more new additions

The list of emojis will soon be at least eight symbols longer. On World Emoji Day, the Unicode Consortium presented eight new emojis, which are due to appear in autumn 2025 with Unicode 17. The organisation defines the Unicode standard. It ensures that characters on electronic devices are standardised and compatible.

The new symbols include just one classic emoji face. They come from many areas, but only add one symbol to each. The selection ranges from musical instruments, fruit and mythical creatures to sporting activities.

A trombone

an open, bulging treasure chest

a distorted face

an apple grater, also known as a core outside northern Germany

a comic battle cloud

a ballet dancer in different variations

a hairy creature better known as Bigfoot

an orca

Unicode 17.0 is due to be fully released in autumn. As the eight emojis are a preview, there could be even more new ones. Recently, however, only variants of existing emojis have driven up the number.

News + Trends Head shake, mushroom and broken chains: This is the emoji vintage 2023 by Jan Johannsen

Each operating system or app manufacturer has its own timetable. However, the new symbols should be usable by 2026. Apple is the most reliable. When the company works on its behaviour of recent years, the new emojis will be released in March 2026 with iOS 26.4 on iPhone and co. Forecasts for Android and Windows are more difficult, but the emojis should also be available there at some point in 2026.

Header image: Unicode Consortium

I like this article! 4 people like this article







