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Oppo Find N6: The best foldable phone you can't buy

Oppo has virtually eliminated the crease on the Find N6 with a new technology. The manufacturer is showing the foldable smartphone in Europe, but is only launching it on the market in Asia.

Oppo uses a 3D printing process to ensure that the hinge of the Find N6 almost disappears. I was able to get a first impression of this and the improved camera system in Barcelona - but was disappointed despite the outstanding hardware.

The crease has to go

Monday afternoon in Barcelona. It's the first day of the Mobile World Congress. Oppo, unlike its sister brand Vivo, does not have a stand in the exhibition halls. Instead, the Chinese manufacturer invites several of the journalists present in the city to a bar on the Montjuïc mountain with a beautiful view of the city and harbour.

View of the Find N6 and the harbour of Barcelona.

After a welcome drink and some finger food, everyone eagerly takes a seat in the rows of chairs that have been set up. And Oppo does not disappoint. With the Find N6, the manufacturer is not only improving the cameras of the 225 grammes folding smartphone. The development department's efforts to make the crease in the display disappear completely seem to know no bounds.

The crease feels like a single, annoying hair.

The result is called Oppo «Zero-Feel Crease». The depth of the crease has been reduced by 82 per cent compared to its predecessor. The second generation of the «Titanium Flexion Hinge» is responsible for this. The hinge now only has a height difference of 0.05 millimetres - literally the width of a hair. «3D Liquid Printing» is the technology behind it. Oppo measures each hinge after production and provides it with a smooth surface using a 3D printing process.

More resolution for three of the five cameras

Oppo has also improved the camera system. In the predecessor, the ultra-wide-angle and the two front cameras each only had a resolution of eight megapixels. The Find N6 takes selfies with 20 megapixels each. The ultra-wide-angle camera has 50 megapixels at its disposal. Like the telephoto camera, it uses the Isocell JN5 from Samsung as an image sensor. The Isocell HP5 of the main camera even has a resolution of 200 megapixels. Details of the focal lengths are still missing. Oppo is continuing its cooperation with Hasselblad.

Three of the five cameras have a higher resolution.

The other features of the Find N6, which is just 8.93 millimetres thick when folded, are also impressive:

Outdoor display: 6.62 inches, 1 to 120 Hertz, 1800 nits (outdoor)

Indoor display: 8.12 inch, 1 to 120 Hertz, 1800 nits (outdoor)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery and charging: 6000 mAh silicon-carbon, 80 watt SuperVooc, 50 watt AirVooc

Casing materials: aluminium, carbon, nanocrystal glass

Water resistance: IP58/IP59

The Snap Key from Oppo, which can be assigned various functions, is also available on the Find N6.

Price and availability

After the presentation, the audience in Barcelona was excited and eager to see the Find N6. However, Oppo had not yet revealed one important thing - so the first question in the Q&A was: When will the smartphone be available and how much will it cost?

Blossom Orange is what Oppo calls one of the two colours and misses the opportunity to christen it Opporange.

The answer was sobering: Oppo is not launching the Find N6 in Europe at all. Outside of China, it will only be available in APAC countries - i.e. in Asia and the Pacific region, which also includes Australia and New Zealand. This was followed by questioning looks: «Why are we even here?». Nevertheless, those present dutifully took a few photos under artificial light in the hands-on area before the long trade fair day came to an end.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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