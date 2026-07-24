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Operating the computer with tongue and voice

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 24.7.2026

What sounds like science fiction is now available for purchase: With an inconspicuous device on your palate, you can control computers and smartphones solely with your tongue – developed for people with limited mobility.

Operating a mouse without moving your hands: This is made possible by the MouthPad from the US company Augmental. The custom-made device sits in your mouth like a transparent retainer and recognizes your tongue movements. You use it to control the mouse pointer, click, or scroll.

Augmental already presented the MouthPad at CES in 2024 and has since offered it as part of an early access program. Now, regular sales are starting in the USA. The system is primarily intended for people who have limited or no hand movement, for example, due to paraplegia or ALS.

A Trackpad on the Palate

The MouthPad sits on the upper teeth and covers part of the palate. In the middle, there is a pressure-sensitive touchpad that you operate with the tip of your tongue. Tongue movements control the mouse pointer, and pressure triggers a click. Additional suction gestures can trigger further inputs, such as a right-click. Alternatively, the system recognizes head movements.

The second generation supports freely assignable tongue gestures and key combinations. The WASD control used in many PC games can also be mapped to the touchpad. An app allows you to adjust sensitivity, pressure strength, and pointer and scroll speed.

The MouthPad connects via Bluetooth to computers, smartphones, and tablets. According to Augmental, a single battery charge should last for more than seven hours. The device is charged in a supplied case.

Since tooth position and oral cavity are individual, Augmental manufactures each MouthPad based on a 3D scan of the upper jaw. You must have this done at a dental practice or a suitable provider. According to the manufacturer, the scan usually costs between 50 and 150 US dollars.

The MouthPad itself costs 1400 dollars. Augmental offers two units for the same person for 1900 dollars. Manufacturing and delivery can take up to six months. Regular sales are initially limited to the USA. A date for Europe has not yet been set.

Vox Records Quiet Speech

Parallel to the sales launch, Augmental is presenting the Vox microphone. You wear it like a pendant directly on your skin. Instead of primarily recording sound in the room, it captures the vibrations of your voice transmitted through the body.

This means Vox should be able to recognize quiet speech and partially whispers, while ambient noise is less prominent in the recording. Augmental therefore sees possible uses in offices, libraries, or cafés. However, the system does not work completely silently. People in your immediate vicinity can still hear you.

A button starts and stops the recording. In combination with the MouthPad, you can also trigger it with a tongue gesture. The MouthPad then takes over mouse control, while Vox converts spoken language into text via the software used.

Vox, including the lanyard, weighs eleven grams and measures 35 × 37 × 12 millimeters. The battery is said to last two hours with active recording and 14 hours in standby mode. The associated app is only available for macOS and iOS during the beta phase. The device is not intended for phone calls or video conferences.

Beta Version Starts End of 2026

Augmental is initially offering Vox for 200 dollars. The beta version is expected to be delivered later this year. The company plans to use the revenue from the first batch to fund MouthPads for people who cannot afford the input device.

Header image: Augmental

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