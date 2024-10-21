Only for real fans: developer gives you a new race track for "F-Zero Climax"

A developer of "F-Zero Climax" has not forgotten the twentieth anniversary of his game and has created a new track. You can try it out for yourself - but it involves employees.

The "F-Zero" games were popular racing games on Nintendo consoles in the 1990s and early 2000s. They founded the future racer genre: you steer floating vehicles over various futuristic-looking racetracks.

The spin-off "F-Zero Climax" was released on 21 October 2004 on the Game Boy Advance (GBA) and was the last game in the series for almost 20 years. Chances are, however, that you've never heard of it: The game was released on the GBA exclusively in Japan. The game has only been playable on the Switch since mid-October 2024 as part of the "Nintendo Switch Online" membership.

For the twentieth anniversary of "F-Zero Climax", there is now a gift from one of the spiritual "F-Zero" fathers. Takaya Imamura was the character designer and story developer for the game series. On X he posted a code consisting of 61 blocks with four characters each - 244 in total. This allows you to unlock a track in "Climax" that Imamura designed especially for the occasion.

For the track at the bottom right, you have to enter the characters shown in images 1 to 3 one after the other.

Source: Takaya Imamura

The catch: You have to insert the code manually in the game's track editor. Copy & Paste does not work. To get the track, you have to enter all 244 characters correctly using the directional pad. Anyone who does this can probably call themselves a true fan.

The code works with the original GBA version as well as on the Switch - the track is generated in the game exclusively from the character combination.

If you try this out, please write in the comments how long it takes you and whether it's worth the effort. 🙂