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Official: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 16.11.2026

Five years after Daniel Craig's departure, his successor has been confirmed: Robert Pattinson is taking on the role of the world's most famous secret agent. Together with director Denis Villeneuve, he is ushering in a new Bond era.

Pattinson. Robert Pattinson.

After years of speculation, Amazon MGM Studios has officially confirmed today who will hold the license to kill in the future. The 40-year-old Brit thus becomes the seventh official Bond actor in cinema history – following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

“He possesses the timeless soul of 007 while bringing something completely new to the table”, says director Denis Villeneuve in the official statement. Pattinson himself calls it the honor of a lifetime.

From teen heartthrob to cinema icon

The decision ends a months-long casting marathon, which reportedly also included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O’Connor in the running, as the US industry outlet “Deadline” reports. Now, the very man who once became a teen idol as a glittering vampire in “Twilight” will simultaneously embody two iconic pop culture figures: Batman and James Bond.

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Anyone who has followed Pattinson's career over the past ten years should find the choice less surprising, however. With films like “Mickey 17”, “The Lighthouse”, or Christopher Nolan's “Tenet”, the Brit has long established himself as a versatile character actor. His Bruce Wayne in “The Batman” also proved that he can bring new facets to a supposedly exhausted character.

Meanwhile, Villeneuve knows Pattinson's qualities firsthand: In “Dune: Part Three”, which hits theaters in December, the Brit plays the shapeshifter Scytale.

Amazon is sending the right signals

The 26th Bond film is the first to be produced entirely under Amazon's creative control. When long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped down in February 2025, I feared the sell-out of a cinematic institution. A James Bond Cinematic Universe. More quantity over quality.

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A few months later, the hiring of Denis Villeneuve provided the first glimmer of hope. In addition, there are other renowned forces behind the camera, such as “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight as screenwriter and “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman.

And now Robert Pattinson. An actor who, after his breakthrough with a multi-billion dollar franchise, consciously reinvented himself for years away from blockbuster cinema. It is precisely the combination of his unpredictable, sometimes inscrutable charisma and Villeneuve's feel for complex characters that makes me curious. Perhaps we can expect a Bond who achieves as much with his presence as he does with his Walther PPK.

Even in Christopher Nolan's “Tenet”, Robert Pattinson cut a pretty good figure as a British secret agent.

Source: Warner Bros.

Of course, we still don't know what Amazon has planned for the brand in the long term. The title, the plot, and the release date of the next film are also still pending. But if someone had told me in February 2025 that the first Bond under Amazon would be directed by Denis Villeneuve, written by Steven Knight, and played by Robert Pattinson...

I would have signed up immediately.

Header image: Amazon MGM Studios

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