Nintendo's biggest flop, the Virtual Boy, is coming back

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Nintendo announces the return of the Virtual Boy. The obscure console will be included in the "Nintendo Switch Online" subscription and will receive a replica.

In a «Nintendo Direct» presentation, the Japanese company announced the return of the Virtual Boy in a complete surprise. The console will be included in the «Nintendo Switch Online» subscription.

You can see the trailer for the bizarre comeback here:

Not familiar with the Virtual Boy? The strange handheld was released in Japan and the USA in 1995. With just 770,000 units sold, it was one of the biggest flops in Nintendo's company history.

The special thing about the hardware: it enables a 3D effect when playing games. The bad thing about the hardware: the screen quickly causes headaches with unpleasant reddish tones. What's more, operating the system is very awkward with the strange feet that you have to place either on your lap or on a table.

Yoshiaki Koizumi from Nintendo demonstrates how uncomfortable the Virtual Boy is.

Source: Nintendo

The games for the handheld are now being reissued in the retro library of the «Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pak» plans for the Switch and Switch 2. The special twist - Nintendo is launching a replica of the original Virtual Boy. The games will not be playable without additional hardware.

The replica does not have a fixed screen. Instead, you can plug your Switch or Switch 2 into the hardware. The two lenses are intended to replicate the original 3D effect of the original.

The Switch is inserted into the replica from above.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo will also be releasing a cardboard model of the Virtual Boy. So you can perhaps control the retro headache games a little more compactly and conveniently.

You can see the cardboard version on the right.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo is presenting «Mario's Tennis», «Galactic Pinball » and «Teleroboxer» as games. Further games will also appear on the plan at a later date.

Even big Nintendo fans will never have played many of these games.

Source: Nintendo

The games will be released on 17 February 2026 in the «Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pak» subscription. Nintendo has not yet revealed when the replica and the cardboard model of the Virtual Boy will be released.

We repaired the «real» Virtual Boy in the editorial team. Or at least tried to. You can find the articles here:

Header image: Nintendo

