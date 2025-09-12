News + Trends 3 4

Nintendo has just unveiled these new Switch 2 games

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Nintendo reveals in a "Direct" presentation which new games will soon be released on the Switch and Switch 2.

The Switch 2 has been on the market for over three months now. Since then, Nintendo has already released two exclusive hits with «Mario Kart World» and «Donkey Kong Bananza».

Now the Japanese company is revealing what else fans can look forward to in the coming weeks and months. Nintendo's mascot Mario is getting a particularly large number of games to celebrate the 40th birthday of «Super Mario Bros.».

«Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2»

Nintendo is bringing back the two Wii classics «Super Mario Galaxy» and «Super Mario Galaxy 2». The games do not appear to have been extensively revised. However, they run more smoothly and have a higher resolution than the originals.

In the new edition, there will be some new content in Rosalina's book - fans will remember the great moments spent reading it. Especially cool: The book is also set to be released as a physical collector's item soon.

Yoshiaki Koizumi, director of both games, presents the collector's item.

There will also be new Amiibo figures for the two games in February:

The fact that the «Super Mario Galaxy» games are being relaunched is no coincidence. Nintendo also announced in the Direct that a new Mario film will soon be released in cinemas. «The Super Mario Galaxy Movie» will be released in 2026. You can find all the information about the film in this article:

Date: 2 October

Released for: Switch

«Mario Tennis Fever»

Mario sports games are «hit or miss». Some offshoots are sensationally good, while others seem lovelessly slapped together with little content. «Mario Tennis Fever» looks very, very promising in the first trailer.

Mario and his friends are more agile than ever with new moves. There are over 38 characters to choose from - more than ever before. You can also experiment with over 30 «Fever rackets» with various offensive and defensive special abilities. The tennis package is rounded off with various game modes and an adventure mode in which Mario and co. are transformed into babies.

I'm already convinced: this could be one of the best Mario sports games ever.

Date: 12 February 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park»

One of the best 2D Mario games gets even better on the Switch 2. «Super Mario Bros. Wonder» is getting a graphically enhanced Switch 2 version with new content. In «Bellabel Park» there are numerous new multiplayer mini-games to discover. There will also be new surprises in the single-player part - Nintendo is not yet revealing which ones.

But that's not all. Nintendo is releasing the talking flower from the game as a physical collector's item. Of course, the «real» flower also talks. It is due to be released in spring 2026.

What the flower will be talking about?

Source: Nintendo

You can read my review of the Switch 1 version of the game here:

Date: Spring 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Yoshi and the Mysterious Book»

The last game to be announced as part of the 40th «Super Mario Bros.» anniversary. Yoshi and his friends find a magical book in which strange creatures are trapped. These creatures have special abilities that Yoshi can utilise on his adventure. It looks beautiful - like a picture book. I wonder if Mario makes an appearance too?

Date: Spring 2026

Comes out for: Switch 2

«Metroid Prime 4: Beyond»

Samus' latest intergalactic adventure finally gets a release date in the new trailer. But more importantly, Samus gets a bike. Please what?

The fast-paced video shows the bounty hunter on her speedster in a huge desert - an absolute novelty for the game series, which is otherwise known for its tight labyrinths. Apart from that, there's plenty of tried-and-tested first-person action to be seen. I can hardly wait for the release.

Date: 4 December

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Fire Emblem: Fortunes Weave»

Nintendo's popular strategy series returns. The trailer shows the usual great-looking anime cutscenes and snippets from the turn-based battles. However, you will probably have to be patient until the release.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment»

This previously announced Switch 2 game also finally gets a release date. The trailer shows new scenes from the «Tears of the Kingdom» prequel - including new weapons and characters. There is also a split-screen mode for two players. Gameshare is also supported - so two people can game together with just one copy of the game.

Date: 6 November

Released for: Switch 2

«Pokémon: Pokopia»

A new, very unusual «Pokémon» game. You play the Pokémon Ditto, who pretends to be human. Your goal is to turn an empty piece of land into a new home. Ditto learns various attacks from other Pokémon and uses them to cut down trees, grow vegetables and produce items. The more beautiful the surroundings become, the more Pokémon are attracted. Looks promising and is also a little reminiscent of «Animal Crossing».

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush»

Nintendo's excellent 3D platformer with Donkey Kong gets a paid DLC. You explore DK's island together with Pauline. There's also a new roguelike mode: «Emerald Rush». Crazy. Even crazier: The DLC is available now.

You can read our review of the main game in this article:

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch 2

«Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension»

The new «Pokémon» spin-off «Pokémon Legends: Z-A» is also getting paid downloadable content. But wait a minute... the game hasn't even been released yet. Huh? It's not quite clear what's behind the DLC either.

Date: after the launch of «Pokémon Legends: Z-A» on 16 October

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Resident Evil Requiem» and more

Now it's official - the latest «Resident Evil» game will also be released on the Switch 2. Nintendo shows a new trailer with never-before-seen game scenes.

But that's not all. «Resident Evil: Biohazard» and «Resident Evil Village» will also be released on the Switch 2 on 27 February - including all DLCs.

Date: 27 February 2026

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dragon Quest 7: Reimagined»

The classic role-playing game returns as a remake - and looks absolutely fabulous. The JRPG was originally released on the first Playstation in 2000 and is considered one of the greatest «Dragon Quest» games ever.

Date: 5 February 2026

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake»

And another remake. The horror classic «Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly» was originally released on PS2 in 2003. The special thing about the series: you are armed with a camera that you use to defend yourself against all kinds of supernatural enemies.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Danganronpa 2x2»

Want even more remakes? Then «Danganronpa 2x2» is the new edition of a classic. The new version of the Japanese visual novel offers a revised story and a completely new scenario.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hades 2»

The eagerly awaited sequel to the indie surprise hit «Hades» has been in Early Access for PC for some time. Now the game has been given a date for the 1.0 release.

Date: 25 September

Released for: Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Suika Game Planet»

Don't know «Suika Game»? Then it's high time to close this knowledge gap. The Japanese game went viral on the Switch in 2023. I'm addicted too - this game is pure crack. Now the simple gameplay is being expanded with falling fruit. The cute characters are now released into a round bubble instead of a normal funnel.

Date: End of 2025

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

The return of a legend

In a complete surprise, Nintendo has also announced the return of the Virtual Boy. You can read all the details in this article:

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, trailers for previously presented games, smaller titles or ports of previously released titles were also shown - including in short sizzle reels. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

