Nintendo Switch 2 update: How to make your old games run better

Opinion
With the Switch 2, Nintendo has solved one of the Switch 1’s biggest problems – its terrible eShop
by Domagoj Belancic
With the new system update, Nintendo is giving the Switch 2 a much-anticipated feature. Switch 1 games now run significantly better in handheld mode.
The Switch 2 is worlds stronger than the Switch 1 and Nintendo is showing just how much stronger with a new feature coming via a system update.
Normally, games run in handheld mode with graphical losses, a lower resolution or poorer performance. Logical - if the console is not in the dock and connected to the power supply, it will not run at full throttle.
With the «handheld mode boost», Nintendo is removing this limitation for Switch 1 games. They now run at TV mode level in handheld mode. The console treats the titles practically as if they were connected to the TV dock - including full graphics quality and performance. Current Switch 2 games and Switch 1 games with Switch 2 upgrades remain unaffected and continue to run with the handbrake on in handheld mode.
Nintendo warns of the following restrictions when activating the new feature:
I have tested the new feature on «Super Smash Bros.» and «Metroid Prime Remastered» and I am thrilled. The fighting game in particular shines in a completely new splendour. The full resolution of the 1080p screen is utilised and I can see more details on the relatively small game characters. Great!
The YouTube channel GVG demonstrates the differences in some big titles in video form:
Many fans have been wishing for a function like this since the launch of the Switch 2. Strangely, Nintendo released the system update without much notice. Even stranger is how well hidden the feature is in the system settings.
How to activate the handheld mode boost:
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