News + Trends 17 8

Nikon introduces new 70-200mm F2.8

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 24.2.2026

The Nikkor Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S II is said to be sharper and faster than its predecessor. It is also the lightest of its kind - and the most expensive.

Following the 24-70mm, Nikon is bringing the second lens in the «Holy Trinity» to the current state of the art: the Nikkor Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S II is significantly lighter than its predecessor. It also features the faster «Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor» (SSVCM) and an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod clamp.

Lenses New CHF 3349.– Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Nikon Z, full size

The lens weighs 998 grammes - 372 grammes or 27 per cent less than the first version (1360 grammes). This means that Nikon's fast telephoto is also slightly lighter than its counterparts from Sony (1045 grammes) and Canon (1070 grammes). With a length of 208 millimetres, it is roughly the same size as Sony's model (200 mm), while Canon's retractable design is somewhat more compact in transport mode (146 mm). Nikon sticks with an internal zoom, which has the advantage that no dust or water can get in.

Nikon's 70-200 is the lightest lens in its class - and also the longest.

Source: Nikon

The lower weight is the result of a revised optical design. The new lens consists of 18 lens elements in 16 groups, which is three elements less than in the old Nikkor Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S. In keeping with the price segment, Nikon uses its most elaborate coatings to prevent reflections and ghosting. In general, the new telephoto lens is said to be sharper than its predecessor and deliver a more harmonious bokeh thanks to eleven aperture blades. The closest focusing distance is 38 centimetres at 70 millimetres and 80 centimetres at 200 millimetres, which results in a reproduction scale of 0.3.

The professional telephoto lens is sealed against dust and splash water.

Source: Nikon

According to the manufacturer, the built-in image stabiliser compensates for half a stop more than the old model, namely a total of six. The Nikkor Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S II is weather-sealed and compatible with Nikon's teleconverters. It costs a whopping 3349 francs or euros at launch, around 1000 francs more than the predecessor model at the time of writing. The new version is expected to be available in mid-March.

Header image: Nikon

I like this article! 17 people like this article







