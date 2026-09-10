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New update for "No Man's Sky" turns space into a playground

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 10.9.2026

The free 'Cosmos' update transforms the space of 'No Man's Sky' into a living universe full of its own space stations, alliances, and new explorations.

It happens every year: Hello Games is releasing a huge, free update for «No Man’s Sky». It is called «Cosmos» and allows you, among other things, to build your own orbital bases in space and even take over the management of a space station. With this, the team continues previous updates like «Orbital» or «Voyager», which allowed ship architects to design their own ships. With the new alliance system, the update particularly improves the multiplayer aspect of the game.

For «Cosmos», Hello Games is specifically targeting outer space for the first time. Since the release of «No Man’s Sky», nothing has changed in the largely empty space between celestial bodies – even though the game is repeatedly referred to as a «space game».

With the update, the team led by studio head Sean Murray wants to make space feel alive: here you can now build, forge alliances, and discover activities. In the trailer, Hello Games also hints at further new discoveries in space. For example, a huge creature flying freely through space can be seen.

Ten years after its bumpy release, the development studio is still working on its game and offering new content without charging for it as DLC. «No Man’s Sky» now reaches version 7.0 with this update. It is available for download on all platforms. «No Man’s Sky» is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1 and 2, Mac, PSVR 1 and 2, PC VR, and Game Pass.

To mark the anniversary, there is a new community expedition called «Our Journey Continues». It leads through key stations in the history of No Man's Sky and rewards you with exclusive decorative items, among other things.

Own space stations and alliances

Base building on planets has been an important part of the game from the beginning. Now you can also build your dream palace from scratch in the middle of space or on large asteroids. If you are not interested in the modular building system, you can have yourself appointed director of an existing space station if your reputation is good enough. Then you can manage it as you wish: decorations, renovations, and expansions are possible.

With the new update, you can now build freely floating stations or stations built on asteroids.

Source: Hello Games

As the director of a space station, you can also found an alliance and expand the station into its base. Alliances are a new way to bring players together in a community. They are similar to a guild system that you might know from other MMO games. Alliances can consist of just your circle of friends or, according to Murray, tens of thousands of people. In addition to joint exploration missions, alliances can also compete against each other in territorial competitions and secure good positions on new leaderboards.

New activities in space

With the update, star system maps are also being introduced to the game. If you scan a star system, it will show you other points of interest such as anomalies and unknown signals on a map, in addition to planets and space stations. This significantly improves the overview and navigation.

Three-dimensional star system maps show you points of interest.

Source: Hello Games

For example, you can find large, abandoned shipwrecks. You can explore these and, with a bit of luck, salvage valuable resources and technologies. With the help of new salvage tools, parts of the wrecks can even be dismantled and transported away directly. This is not entirely without danger: the wrecks can be unstable and explode.

Many new objects in space provide exclusive raw materials that can be processed and sold at new outposts. They also offer you jobs and missions. You must first clear some outposts of biological hazards before you can reclaim them.

There are also new areas in space, including ice and rock asteroid belts, debris fields, and asteroid platforms. If you want, you can now also fly dangerously close to stars.

Overall, «Cosmos» transforms space, which was previously often used as a transit route, into a much more lively play area with its own activities, construction projects, and long-term goals.

Header image: Hello Games

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