New software transforms Wiz lamps into motion detectors
With a software-only update, the smart lights from Wiz can now also be used as motion sensors. This only requires two lamps in a room.
Wiz is giving its lighting system an exciting upgrade. The SpaceSense motion system developed by Wiz is installed simply by means of a software extension. This turns the lamps into motion sensors - without the need for external sensors.
How motion detection works without sensors
All it takes is two Wiz products with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - such as lamps, lights or accessories in a room - that are positioned at least two metres apart. The devices then use Wi-Fi sensing: they react to slight changes in the Wi-Fi signal that occur when a person moves around the room.
The advantage of this technology is that there are no more blind spots or blind spots as with conventional sensors - the entire room is covered. Of course, this can also be a disadvantage, as movement in the entire room is always detected and no specific area can be defined.
Fine tuning in the app
The sensitivity can be set via the Wiz app. For example, the motion detector only reacts to large objects such as people and not to small ones such as pets.
As with a classic motion sensor, it is also possible to define exactly what should happen when an activity is detected - i.e. which lights are activated and at what intensity and whether a push message should be sent by the app. SpaceSense can also be combined with the manufacturer's cameras and contact sensors for windows or doors to create a complete home surveillance system.
It will be interesting to see whether this technology will also be used by the sister brand in the future. Wiz is part of the Dutch Signify group, which is also responsible for Philips Hue. In any case, there are already indications that the Hue lamps can also work with it, even if they are connected in a Zigbee network and not via Wi-Fi,
