New security vulnerabilities threaten Apple chips: what you need to know

Technical universities from the USA and Germany discover "SLAP" and "FLOP". These two security vulnerabilities threaten all Apple chips from M2 onwards as well as some A processors. Apple reacts hesitantly.

"SLAP" and "FLOP" are the names of the two security vulnerabilities that are currently threatening the security of various Apple devices. This was announced at the beginning of the week. All devices equipped with an M2 chip or newer could potentially be affected. However, these two vulnerabilities could also be exploited in mobile processors A15 and newer.

What exactly do "SLAP" and "FLOP" do?

"SLAP" stands for "Speculation Attacks via Load Address Prediction" and concerns the so-called "Load Address Predictor".

This "Load Address Predictor" is responsible for predicting which memory address the processor will need next. The "SLAP" vulnerability causes it to make false predictions. This means that malicious code introduced via "SLAP" can access memory areas where it has no business being. This could theoretically allow attackers to access data on your devices.

The "FLOP" stands for "False Load Output Predictions" and relates to the "Load Value Predictor". This tries to predict which values will be returned from the memory in which the processor has stored data. Modern chips do this so that operations are carried out faster and more efficiently. However, if the "FLOP" comes into play, it could deliver incorrect values to the "Load Value Predictor" and thus bypass security mechanisms. Sensitive data such as passwords or personal data are also at risk here.

Apple seems relaxed

Apple classifies the two vulnerabilities as "no immediate risk for users". Although the company was made aware of the problems by Ruhr University Bochum and a university in the US state of Georgia in September 2024, they have not yet patched the vulnerabilities. At present, this has apparently not yet been actively exploited - but this could happen at any time.

Disabling JavaScript helps against the threat, but can also lead to complications with websites.

Source: Florian Bodoky

Until the patch arrives, you could, for example, disable the JavaScript function in Safari (Safari>Preferences>Security>Uncheck JavaScript). But be careful: this will help prevent attacks, but may cause compatibility problems with some websites. Alternatively, it is worth checking regularly whether Apple provides updates.