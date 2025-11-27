News + Trends 6 5

New "Kill Bill" chapter by Tarantino celebrates premiere in "Fortnite"

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 27.11.2025

Quentin Tarantino has never before filmed and published material from his works after the fact. But now he is doing it. A new chapter of the early 2000s classic "Kill Bill" is being released - and it will be shown for the first time in "Fortnite".

The online shooter «Fortnite» from Epic Games is known for its numerous crossovers with other franchises. They include skins, weapons and sometimes even game modes or maps that are based on co-operation partners. Now there is another crossover that probably no one had on the bingo map: «Fortnite» X «Kill Bill».

«Kill Bill» is Quentin Tarantino's fourth film - a two-parter for commercial reasons - and has been around for almost a quarter of a century. As part of the collaboration, there are not only new skins, but also an unreleased chapter of the material that can be seen in the game for the first time. Tarantino had already completed the script for the story for the original film version but it was never made into a film for cost reasons.

Now he has adapted the plot as «The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge» in collaboration with Epic Games using their Unreal Engine in «Fortnite» style. Uma Thurman, the actress playing the main character «Black Mamba», also slips back into her role as a vengeful hitwoman for the motion capture shots. Here is a trailer as a taster:

First in the game, later in the cinema

The new chapter will be shown for the first time on 30 November at 20:00 CET - within «Fortnite». According to the blog post, you can join the showroom 30 minutes before the event starts. You can find it in the game in the top row of the «Discover screen».

In the USA, the new chapter can also be seen in cinemas from 5 December. The film will be released as «Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair» with a total length of around four and a half hours, including the «Fortnite» sequence - just as Tarantino had originally planned. It is not yet known whether the epic will also be released in cinemas in Europe.

«Kill Bill» is special - and that's why the «Fortnite» sequence fits in

Revenge is the central topic of «Kill Bill». The main character is «Black Mamba» (also «the Bride»), a member of a hit squad led by her lover Bill (David Carradine). When «Black Mamba» gets out and wants to get married, her former colleagues arrange a bloodbath in the wedding chapel on Bill's behalf, which she only survives badly injured.

Four years later, she wants to make her former colleagues and Bill in particular pay for it. Tarantino serves up Black Mamba's vendetta in ten (now eleven) chapters. The new chapter deals with the emergence of a vicious circle of revenge: in order to kill the yakuza leader O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), Black Mamba slaughters her way through her followers in the main story. The young bodyguard Gogo also falls victim to her. Her sister Yuki now wants revenge for this. You can watch the scene with Gogo here:

Tarantino experimented with different styles for the film. One chapter is filmed entirely as an anime. The audience sees a long and rather bloody fight scene in black and white or as a shadow play against a blue background. The realisation of «Yuki's revenge» as a crazy «Fortnite» animated film therefore fits in with the idiosyncratic style of «Kill Bill».

Header image: Epic Games/Tarantino

